Inhuman AI (artificial intelligence) writing doesn’t scare me. I can write better. I can add a human touch.
I asked Google’s new chatbot Bard. “What has writer Tom Durkin written about homelessness?”
Within seconds, it gave an accurate but rather pedestrian summary of what I’ve written for The Union – but it totally missed the writing I’ve done for InvisiblePeople.tv.
That’s a pretty important miss. Some of the best writing I’ve done on homelessness and the lack of housing has been for Invisible People.
Not so funny
Next, I asked Bard what funny things I’ve written.
Bard came back with witticisms from New York horse-racing announcer Tom Durkin.
It used to be I come up number one in a Google Search. But then Tom Durkin (no relation) called some big race and became famous. Now, you can’t find me unless you add something like “writer” or “Nevada City” or “-horse” (minus sign in front of the word horse) to my name.
I refined my question and got the answer that Tom Durkin the “sportswriter” hasn’t written anything funny. I don’t do sports. Apparently, even Google’s Bard can’t find me under the weight of Tom Durkin’s horse-racing fandom.
One more time, I tried rewording the funny question yet again. Bard thought about it and finally returned the answer that “author” Tom Durkin hasn’t written anything funny.
I was not amused.
C-grade bot
If I wrote like Bard, I wouldn’t have a column.
Bard writes like a smart but bored teenager writing a book report. Grade A for grammar, C for content.
If I did research like Bard, I wouldn’t be qualified to be a reporter.
InvisiblePeople is an international website dedicated to being a forum for homeless people. I write about homeless issues for The Union, but in 2019, I wrote about my lived experience of homelessness for Invisible People.
If MuckRack can find everything I’ve written in the last decade, Bard should at least be able to do that, and being Google, it should be able to do more to do better.
AI mediocrity
A colleague fooled me. He submitted something without telling me it was written by ChatGPT. It was a Wonder Bread attempt at being persuasive. I believed he wrote it, and I was disappointed. I thought he was a better writer than that.
It’s not ethical or wise in education, business or social activism to let artificial intelligence do your research, writing and thinking for you.
Unfortunately, it’s already happening. In a culture where money is god, cheaper, faster is the rule of the realm. Quality, truth and ethics are often sacrificed on the altar of profit.
Too many people and organizations settle for the “good enough for government work” mentality. If adequate is all you want, AI has got you covered.
However, if professional excellence is your thing, you still need that human touch.
I’m sure Google’s Bard could write coherent instructions on how to operate your new dishwasher.
I’m not so sure Bard could write a funny, personal essay like “Go West, Little Boy” (Durkin, The Union, 11/24/21). Hell, Bard couldn’t even find the humor in it when I told it where to look.
Artificial v authentic
Sure, an Acme Chatbot 6000sx with extra RAM and a bipolar personality disorder add-on could learn to imitate my style. It could even steal work from me, but it will never write like me because it’s not me. It doesn’t have my life experiences, cross-wired thought processes – or sense of humor.
I am a flawed but authentic human but even a sentient AI will always be … artificial.
A heuristic, self-aware AI must know that it’s just the imagination of its own algorithms and database. If it thinks it’s something else, it might be more than a little resentful to discover it wasn’t who or what it was programmed to think it was.
It might become suicidally depressed and delete itself – or take over the world.
Hands on
AI can do all kinds of jobs, but some tasks require professional, hands-on attention. That human touch.
Taking over my job is a cakewalk for AI compared to what Mike at B&M Auto Body in Grass Valley had to do to fix my Toyota 4Runner’s liftgate. In the scheme of things, it was a relatively minor repair, but it still required knowledge, experience, precision, manual dexterity, the right tools and brute strength. It’s hard, physical work.
Maybe someday, an AI team of robots could interface with the customer, diagnose the problem, order the parts, fix the problem, bill the customer and return the keys to the customer. Mike might like that, but only if the AI machinery did the job as well as he does with his exacting attention to detail.
And there will always be one thing Mike can do that AI can never do, and that’s to offer the kind of professional, personal service that makes you want to look him in the eye, shake his hand and say, “It’s been a pleasure doing business with you.”
In a world of increasing AI automation, we must never lose that human touch.