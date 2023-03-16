Growing up, I didn’t trust anybody older than myself. I had an older brother, but he was aborted, so he wasn’t of any help. I didn’t even know of his existence until my parents divorced when I was an adult.

The abortion must have been a strange and terrible secret that my parents kept all those years. It helped explain some of their awful behavior – but it doesn’t excuse it.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board.