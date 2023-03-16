Growing up, I didn’t trust anybody older than myself. I had an older brother, but he was aborted, so he wasn’t of any help. I didn’t even know of his existence until my parents divorced when I was an adult.
The abortion must have been a strange and terrible secret that my parents kept all those years. It helped explain some of their awful behavior – but it doesn’t excuse it.
Likewise, alcohol addiction and mental illness might explain their psychotic misdeeds, but that’s no excuse either.
Home is where the heart is. Growing up, you have no choice. As a kid, you are dependent on home for survival. Home is where your heart is supposed to be nurtured. In my home, my heart got beat up and abused.
When you can’t trust your parents – the people you should be able to trust the most in your life – it’s hard to learn to trust anybody.
It’s especially hard when the people you fear most – your parents – threaten you with dire consequences for telling anybody about your homelife.
As is common in many dysfunctional families, you are trained to maintain the fiction that there’s nothing wrong at home. You must repeatedly make excuses why you can’t invite friends over or why you never have a birthday party.
REINFORCED DISTRUST
Jack Weinberg didn’t help. A student at U.C. Berkeley during the Free Speech Movement of the sixties, Weinberg infamously told the San Francisco Chronicle, “We don’t trust anybody over 30.”
I thought Dylan said that. The statement has also been attributed to everybody from Abbie Hoffman to the Beatles. Weinberg is mostly lost to history, but what he said shaped the attitude of my generation.
Not having role models or people I could trust in my formative years scarred me for life and seriously impeded my so-called career.
Wounds may heal, but scars are forever, and some injuries are permanent. You learn to cope, but you may always walk with a limp. When the wounds, scars and disabilities are emotional, they’re invisible, but they’re just as real.
Therapy – a lot of therapy – helped.
What would have really helped – and made a huge difference in my life – was a mentor. Looking back, I can see there were people who reached out to me, but I walked away. My ingrained distrust and the hubris of a self-righteous, sixties rebel cost me life-changing opportunities.
Oh, well. Spilt milk just sours. Let it go.
change for the better
I remember as a little kid swearing to myself, I would never be like them.
And I’m not. I have what Janice O’Brien calls a “compassionate heart.” Janice is the founder of Sierra Roots, a non-profit working with homeless people who, like me, tend to distrust everything.
I don’t know where it came from – certainly not my parents – but I seem to have an instinctive desire to help people. I’ve been – and still am – involved with civil rights, peace and justice, fathers’ rights and, for the last 13 years, social justice for homeless and unhoused people.
Whenever I could, I’ve tried to mentor people. Teach them what nobody taught me. It’s ranged from casual advice and encouragement to years of intense support.
the obvious solution
As I’ve written previously, I’m applying for a California Creatives Corps grant to do a documentary and public awareness campaign on alternative dwelling units (AltDUs) – trailers, yurts, RVs, tiny homes, shipping containers, homeless campsites, vehicles and wherever else people have gone to ground during our local, state and national homeless/housing crisis.
Nobody really knows how many thousands of people, like me, are living in what the state and county consider “substandard” housing. This means that if Nevada County Code Compliance finds you, you will be required to “relocate” – even if you are safe where you are, even if there’s no place to go.
There is no affordable housing. That’s a fact, as affirmed by the county itself.
The purpose of my grant application is to show that, in some cases, AltDUs are the solution, not the problem.
Never too late
One of the grant requirements is – get this – that I have “ mentors.” Say what?!
After screwing up my life by rejecting would-be mentors, I now must show that I have some?
Fortunately, I have some very excellent, influential people who are supporting me. Their high-profile names are a critical component of my application.
More importantly, the grant process has forced me to ask for help from people I highly respect and admire. The fact that they’re saying yes gives me courage and confidence I didn’t know I needed.
It’s too bad I didn’t have – and couldn’t trust – mentors when I was young. Oddly, I think that makes me even more appreciate the wise guidance I have now.