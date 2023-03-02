“Be creative,” Prof. Frank La Tourette said and walked out.
That’s it? I was in my first class as a graduate student in the TV/Film department at UCLA and our Emmy-winning professor’s entire lecture was, “Be creative.”
He left it to his teaching assistant Mike to show us how to work the audio board and the technical basics of creating a five-minute radio documentary, but he also only offered the same advice: Be creative.
“If I told you what to do, you’d be using my ideas instead of your own,” he said.
My classmates mostly went off to interview their grandmother or local auto mechanic.
I went to the library to research health statistics on Native Americans. While it was easy to find articles and books on basketweaving and such, it was very hard to find information on the living conditions of Native Americans.
In between the many hours of the library, I bought two records – the old children’s tune “10 Little Indians” and “Indian Reservation” (aka “Cherokee Nation”) by Paul Revere & the Raiders, a song about the injustices Native Americans suffered – and still suffer.
Finally, I found the depressing stats on life expectancy, alcoholism, diabetes, tuberculosis and suicide. Native Americans died much sooner and had significantly higher addiction and disease rates than the U.S. population as a whole.
Creativity in action
It was time to go into the studio. The documentary started with “One little, two little, three little Indians …” When it got to “ten little Indians,” CUT TO:
Actor yells “Charge!” followed by stock audio of galloping horses. SEGUE TO:
“Ten little, nine little, eight little Indians …” as the count comes down to one, SEGUE TO:
“Cherokee Nation” As the song plays, the voice-voice actor reads the grim statistics in the spaces between the lyrics. The song ends with a crescendo enhanced by reverb.
And so, I went from being a bookish psych major to one of the most creative people in my class.
Oddly, instead of commenting on the creativity of what I did, my colleagues kept asking me why I chose to tell the plight of Native Americans. They assumed I must have done it because I had Native American ancestry. No, I’m pure inbred Irish.
This was 1969. My fellow students were confused as to why I cared about Native Americans. I was appalled that they didn’t care.
I am still appalled at how little we, as a nation, care about the original people of this country.
California Creatives Corps
My current research on Nevada County’s homeless services has revealed that homeless Native Americans (and Latinos) access the county’s housing placement program “at a far lower rate than other demographic groups,” according to the Nevada County – Continuum of Care Joint Homeless Action Plan.
I am trying to assist the county in doing something about that by applying for a California Creatives Corps grant.
Gov. Newsom and the state legislature have established the California Creatives Corps to hire artists to address social issues. This is modeled after the 1930s, Depression-Era WPA (Works Progress Administration) that hired people like photographer Dorothea Lange and folksinger Woody Guthrie.
If I can get a nonprofit to sponsor me, I can apply for a $100K grant to do a documentary on alternative housing and conduct a public awareness campaign to encourage the Board of Supervisors to write emergency housing regulations.
Those regs would allow unhoused and underhoused people (like me) to live safely and without fear of forced relocation in alternative dwelling units (AltDUs) such as trailers, yurts, RVs, tiny homes, and self-managed homeless camps.
Newsom has complained that no county agency in the state has offered a homeless mitigation plan that is “aggressive’ enough to significantly reduce homelessness.
To me, as a creative, allowing people to live in AltDUs is an obvious – and aggressive — solution to the critical shortage of affordable housing. The governor has indicated he would find the funding to support an aggressive solution.
When I was a legal editor working at the state Capitol, I heard legislators repeatedly bemoan the fact that “the devil is in the details” in trying to effect meaningful reform in anything.
In January, the supervisors voted unanimously to address the housing shortage in this county. I have already proposed writing emergency regs to allow people to live AltDUs if certain health-and-safety concerns (like septic) are met.
Yes, laws must be changed, NIMBYs must be placated, and the supervisors must muster the political will to overcome the considerable obstacles.
Just because it’s hard is no excuse. Ever watch Tibetan monks create a sand mandala? It is the epitome of attention to detail.
I don’t want to hear why it can’t be done. I’m sick of people telling me it “can’t” be done, because legal or not, thousands of us are doing it.
I want the people of the community to partner with our city and county elected officials all to resolve to get it done. We can provide a viable homeless/housing mitigation model for a statewide program.
Together, we can beat the devil.