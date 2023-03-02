Tom Durkin

“Be creative,” Prof. Frank La Tourette said and walked out.

That’s it? I was in my first class as a graduate student in the TV/Film department at UCLA and our Emmy-winning professor’s entire lecture was, “Be creative.”

