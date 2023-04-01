This letter is in response to Peter Klatz-Chamberlin’s “Nonviolent response to Ukraine war.”
Sounds appealing, doesn’t it? No more violence. Just peace. I vote for all that.
This letter is in response to Peter Klatz-Chamberlin's "Nonviolent response to Ukraine war."
Sounds appealing, doesn’t it? No more violence. Just peace. I vote for all that.
So, what’s the problem? Reality. All players at the table would need to be of the same mindset, which is not likely.
Peter advocates “defunding the devastating war machinery that we enable with our taxes and votes…” In actuality, the country with the biggest and the best war machinery will be the country with the greatest peace. You don’t have to use your muscle – just show it, and no one will want to fight you.
Imagine, if a thief wanted to rob someone, and he spotted two people walking on the sidewalk ahead of him, which one would he be more likely to attack – the strong young man who looks like Mr. Atlas or the feeble old man, using his walker to get around?
According to Air Force Secretary Kendall, not only is communication essential between the three top nuclear powers (US, Russia, China), but the US needs to fund new programs to maintain air and space superiority, rather than letting them erode, to counter China’s growing military capabilities. “Successfully deterring conflict is heavily dependent on our military capabilities.”
So, you want peace? Flex your muscle, not your walker.
Thea Hood
The Union Editorial Board Member
Penn Valley
