I’m sitting in the corner wearing a dunce hat, being chastised for writing on the wall with a crayon. Does that remind you of your younger days? Well, I again find myself sitting in the corner wearing a dunce hat, although this time as a senior citizen, being chastised over 20 times this past year for writing on the walls of The Union with my crayon. As I reflect back over the last 12 months, I think it would be more accurate to call this a Potpourri of Chastisements.
On September 27, I was chastised for being factually incorrect, referring to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago as a raid. My chastiser went on to claim that “The ex-president had ample opportunities to return the documents he improperly removed from the government…” emphasizing he had five months, from January to May to return them. Excuse me, but how many years did Biden have to return the documents found in his garage?
The same op-ed chastised me for “belief that there is conspiracy of liberal influence in the press.” Has anyone read the Twitter Files recently? And in case you didn’t see the cartoon in the December 15 Union, it was of a little boy asking, “Dad, if there’s right wing conspiracy theories, why are there no left-wing conspiracy theories?” To which his father replied, “Sure there are, son, we call it the mainstream media.” Thank you, to The Union, for that excellent clarification.
On December 23, I received another Miss for my December opinion piece because, “it ignores the basic reasons why we cannot reconcile diverse philosophical beliefs into workable public policy: the distortion of fact by modern media… Media…salt the facts…” Since that was exactly the point I was making, I’m still not sure why I was chastised for making the same statement. Maybe the reader assumed that only the media I listen to distorts the facts, and his media source only extols the truth, based on totally unadulterated facts. Well, surprise, I always listen to three news sources everyday: left, right and center, concluding there are no unadulterated facts. And, thanks to all the whistleblowers and Twitter exposures over the last couple of months, I feel exonerated enough to remove my dunce hat.
Even back on April 28, our former publisher chastised me for hailing Musk’s takeover of Twitter as a Hit for freedom of speech, to which he responded, “Miss…To the kind of free speech as uttered by bullies, liars, abusers, propagandists, trolls, rumor-mongers, gossips and other asses lurking in social media, including the new owner of Twitter.” Wow, Don, I hope you’ve read the Twitter Files by now.
On January 10, 2023, both Terry McLaughlin and I were chastised for emphasizing logic in our arguments. I actually take that as a complement. The chastiser’s main source of information for her emphasis on emotions rather than reason was Dr. Jonathan Haidt. What she failed to mention was that Haidt just quit the prestigious Society for Personal and Social Psychology as a result of mandated DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) statements – a resignation borne of logic. His main goal, the pursuit of truth, was the result of reason, not emotions.
Just a month before being chastised for using logic instead of emotion, I identified with a group labeled in a 12-16-22 Letter as “lazy, ill-informed, and emotional voters…” I’m reminded of the poster of a horse, stuck on a fence, front end on one side and rear end on the other side, which reads “you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”
The reader who chastised me in the June 16 Hits and Misses column for “mischaracterizing critical race theory,” is encouraged to attend the Protecting American Ideals Community Education Forum on April 23, 2023, from 12:30pm — 6pm, at the event venue on 10600 Bubbling Wells Road, Grass Valley. You can also learn about CRT on the PAI Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/profile. php?id=1000890624654 71; on Twitter https://twitter.com/NevCountyPAI; and Instagram protecting_american_ideals.
It didn’t take long in the dunce corner to determine that Lake Oroville and Lake Shasta are actually filling up nicely. Even Folsom Lake is in flood control mode, anticipating more rain and snow runoff. Just think of all the water we could have captured if Dahle’s, Kiley’s and LaMalfa’s suggestions to build more reservoirs had been heeded. Additionally, The Los Angeles Times reported on January 19, 2023, that “a number of climate researchers say the recent storms appear to be typical of the intense, periodic rains the state has experienced throughout its history and not the result of global warming.” I think my dunce hat just got sucked over the spillway.
Time for only one more session in the corner with my dunce hat. On January 7, 2023, I was chastised for reprimanding the new student trustee of the NJUHSD board for refusing to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance. In her own words, the trustee does not participate in the Pledge because she is not proud of her government. Well, she isn’t the only one! But there is a big difference between disrespecting the flag and what it stands for, and not being proud of one’s government. Maybe a civics class could teach students how to take a positive stand for change through contacting one’s legislators, writing letters, attending peaceful rallies, visiting council members, even visiting the White House or visiting our state capitol (I am sure our assemblywoman Megan Dahle would love to take some students on a tour of the state capitol and explain how government works), rather than offending citizens whose family members have given their lives to defend our flag and our freedom.
Do you suppose if I used a coloring book, staying carefully within the lines, I would no longer need to deface The Union walls with my crayon – but then who would you chastise?
Thea Hood is a member of The Union Editorial Board. She lives in Penn Valley.