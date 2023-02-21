I’m sitting in the corner wearing a dunce hat, being chastised for writing on the wall with a crayon. Does that remind you of your younger days? Well, I again find myself sitting in the corner wearing a dunce hat, although this time as a senior citizen, being chastised over 20 times this past year for writing on the walls of The Union with my crayon. As I reflect back over the last 12 months, I think it would be more accurate to call this a Potpourri of Chastisements.

On September 27, I was chastised for being factually incorrect, referring to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago as a raid. My chastiser went on to claim that “The ex-president had ample opportunities to return the documents he improperly removed from the government…” emphasizing he had five months, from January to May to return them. Excuse me, but how many years did Biden have to return the documents found in his garage?

Thea Hood is a member of The Union Editorial Board. She lives in Penn Valley.