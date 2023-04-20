Did you know that there is an 88.5-acre island in the middle of the Potomac River in Washington DC? Did you know that this gem of an island is the only memorial to the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt? This island is a treasure waiting to be discovered and having just returned from a visit there I find myself still reflecting upon the quiet, the serenity, and the sense of remoteness that is experienced while in the middle of our dynamic nation’s capital.
Theodore Roosevelt served as Vice President to Republican President William McKinley. When President McKinley was assassinated on September 14, 1901, Roosevelt became the youngest person ever to enter the Presidency, just six weeks short of his 43rd birthday. Roosevelt transformed the public image of the office almost immediately. He renamed the executive mansion the White House, and he welcomed cowboys, prizefighters, explorers, writers, and artists as his guests. His refusal to shoot a bear cub on a 1902 hunting trip inspired the term “teddy bear”, and the teddy bear fad soon swept the nation.
Perhaps his boldest actions came in the area of natural resources. Theodore Roosevelt was the first president to make conservation of America’s natural resources a centerpiece of his domestic policy. Due to his commitment to wise stewardship of land and wildlife, Roosevelt was known as the “Great Conservationist”. At his urging, Congress created the Forest Service in 1905 to manage government-owned forest reserves. Simultaneously, he exercised existing presidential authority to designate public lands as national forests in order to make them off-limits to commercial exploitation of lumber, minerals, and waterpower. Almost 230 million acres of land came under the protection of the Federal Government during his term in office, about five times as much land as all of his predecessors combined.
In commemoration of Roosevelt’s dedication to conservation Theodore Roosevelt Island was named in his honor. Located opposite the colonial port of Georgetown, the island was known as “Mason’s Island” for more than a century. The island changed hands several times before the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Association bought it in 1931. The association then transferred it to the Federal Government in 1932 to serve as a national memorial to President Theodore Roosevelt.
The Association hired Frederick Law Olmsted, Jr. and his landscape firm to prepare plans for the memorial in May 1932. The overall goal was the creation of a restored woodland as a living memorial to Theodore Roosevelt, which was to be “a real forest closely similar in character to the natural primeval forests which once covered this and other of the Potomac islands.” By 1935, the Civilian Conservation Corp had cleared much of the island of non-native vegetation and any remaining buildings, but work on the island came to a halt in the late 1930s and did not resume again until after World War II.
In 1960 Congress finally designated funds for completion of the memorial. Its first listing in the National Register of Historic Places appeared on October 15, 1966. Maintained by the National Park Service, the island, on which automobiles and bicycles are prohibited, is reached by a footbridge from Arlington, Virginia. The Virginia state line follows the southern bank of the river, so despite the fact that the primary access is from Virginia, the entirety of the island lies in the District of Columbia. Surrounding scenery includes the Potomac Gorge and Key Bridge, Georgetown, and the Kennedy Center for the Arts.
Construction of the memorial itself began in1963 and dedication took place on October 27, 1967. Today you can enjoy hiking miles of trails through the woodlands and wilderness of the island until you unexpectedly find yourself in the shadow of a 17-foot statue of Theodore Roosevelt with one arm raised in his “characteristic speaking pose.” The statue, created by sculptor Paul Manship, towers over an open granite-paved oval plaza flanked by two pools with fountains. Four 21-foot-high granite tablets inscribed with some of Roosevelt’s more famous quotations surround the statue.
It is very much worth reading and reflecting on the insightful quotes of President Theodore Roosevelt inscribed on those four granite tablets, which I share with you here:
“NATURE: There is delight in the hardy life of the open. There are no words that can tell the hidden spirit of the wilderness, that can reveal its mystery, its melancholy, and its charm. The nation behaves well if it treats the natural resources as assets which must turn over to the next generation increased and not impaired in value. Conservation means development as much as it does protection.
“THE STATE: Ours is a government of liberty by, through, and under the law. A great democracy has got to be progressive, or it will soon cease to be great or a democracy. Order without liberty and liberty without order are equally destructive. In popular government results worth having can be achieved only by men who combine worthy ideals with practical good sense. If I must choose between righteousness and peace, I choose righteousness.
“YOUTH: I want to see you game, boys: I want to see you brave and manly, and I also want to see you gentle and tender. Be practical as well as generous in your ideals. Keep your eyes on the stars but remember to keep your feet on the ground. Courage, hard work, self-mastery, and intelligent effort are all essential to successful life. Alike for the nation and the individual, the one indispensable requisite is character.
“MANHOOD: A man’s usefulness depends upon his living up to his ideals in so far as he can. It is hard to fail but it is worse never to have tried to succeed. All daring and courage, all endurance of misfortune, make for a fine and nobler type of manhood. Only those are fit to live who do not fear to die, and none are fit to die who have shrunk from the joy of life and the duty of life.”
