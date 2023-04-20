Terry McLaughlin: The gift of tradition

Did you know that there is an 88.5-acre island in the middle of the Potomac River in Washington DC? Did you know that this gem of an island is the only memorial to the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt? This island is a treasure waiting to be discovered and having just returned from a visit there I find myself still reflecting upon the quiet, the serenity, and the sense of remoteness that is experienced while in the middle of our dynamic nation’s capital.

Theodore Roosevelt served as Vice President to Republican President William McKinley. When President McKinley was assassinated on September 14, 1901, Roosevelt became the youngest person ever to enter the Presidency, just six weeks short of his 43rd birthday. Roosevelt transformed the public image of the office almost immediately. He renamed the executive mansion the White House, and he welcomed cowboys, prizefighters, explorers, writers, and artists as his guests. His refusal to shoot a bear cub on a 1902 hunting trip inspired the term “teddy bear”, and the teddy bear fad soon swept the nation.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com