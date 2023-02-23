Each year, regardless of which political party controls either the Executive or the Legislative Branch, Americans and our elected officials are faced with an ever-expanding National Debt, debates over budgets, and votes on “raising the debt limit.” Citizens and elected officials are very often in disagreement about how and where to best spend taxpayer funds.
Perhaps in response to those debates, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has become well-known for compiling a list of examples of what he considers to be wasteful government spending, which he shares publicly for anyone curious enough to read. His 2022 report highlights thirty-one specific items at a cost of approximately $482.3 Billion taxpayer dollars. Senator Paul’s 2022 report also notes that the U.S. National debt of over $31 trillion “has risen so rapidly that the Congressional Budget Office projects that, within the next 30 years, there is not a single year in which the federal budget will balance.” And it should be noted that U.S. taxpayers spend about half a trillion dollars each year in interest alone for this debt.
Here are just a few of the highlights of “The Festivus Report 2022”, named after the Seinfeld comedy show’s fictitious holiday for the “airing of grievances.”
The U.S. Census Bureau spent $2.5 million on Super Bowl advertisements telling viewers to “fill out the census.”
The National Institutes of Health spent $2.3 Million implanting a “telemetry unit” used to monitor vitals in seven six-month-old beagle puppies who were then trained to “wear a special jacket used to inject them with various drugs, including cocaine.”
An additional $3 million was spent by the NIH on a research project to watch hamsters on steroids fight. $187,500 was spent by NIH to “verify that kids love their pets.” I am fairly confident that any one of us could have provided the answer to that question for free.
$1.1 million was given by the NIH to the University of Concepcion in Chile to study the “influence of glycine receptors on alcohol consumption . . . by training mice to get drunk”.
Senator Paul’s report stated that over $40 Billion was wasted from COVID relief funds including $4.29 billion in “bad loans out of the Paycheck Protection Program”. $140 million in COVID relief funds were used in Broward County, Florida, to “construct an 800-room luxury hotel . . .that included 30,000 square feet of pool decks, a rooftop bar, and an 11,000 square foot spa and fitness center.”
An additional $31.5 million in COVID relief funds was fraudulently used by four people to purchase luxury vehicles. “One managed to purchase a whole fleet of luxury cars” including a Corvette Stingray, a Porsche Macan, and a Bentley Convertible, using $17 million taxpayer dollars. Of that amount, the Federal government has recouped only $7.2 million.
COVID relief funds intended to help schools recover from the pandemic had few, if any, restrictions on how the money was spent. Only twenty percent was required to be used to help students “recover from learning loss”. The Whitewater Unified School District in Wisconsin received roughly $2 million, of which $1.6 million was used to upgrade the school’s athletic fields. $1.27 million was spent for “students who actually weren’t enrolled” in one Baltimore school.
More than $500,000 was given to the University of Illinois at Chicago to pay for a study to “see if there is any correlation between colorectal cancer risk and structural violence caused by social determinants such as racism.” But the subjects of the study were mice, and as Senator Paul’s report points out, “mice lack any concept of race”.
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement funded a one-year contract in the amount of $168 million to provide free legal services to assist illegal immigrants to avoid deportation.
Thanos is a fictional character in the Marvel movie “Avengers: Infinity War”, in which he wears an “Infinity Gauntlet” which gives him extraordinary powers merely by snapping his fingers. “Researchers at Georgia Tech convinced grant reviewers at the National Science Foundation to give them $118,971 to study if a real-life Thanos could actually snap his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet.”
The study ultimately determined that wearing metal gloves while attempting to snap does not generate enough friction between the fingers to successfully create a snap. In their own words, the researchers reported “our results suggest that Thanos could not have snapped because of his metal armored fingers. So, it’s probably the Hollywood special effects, rather than actual physics, at play.” It cost taxpayers over $118,000 to come to that conclusion.
Other eyebrow-raising expenses include $11.3 million spent by the USAID telling the people of Vietnam to stop burning their trash, $200,000 used to “teach France about US culture”, $192,952 spent by the Department of Defense to purchase “top-of-the-line” Starbucks espresso machines, more than $36 million spent on studying why stress turns hair gray, more than $4 million spent on spraying alcoholic rats with bobcat urine, more than $10 million spent on supposed coronavirus test tubes that turned up as used soda bottles, more than $1 million studying whether people are willing to eat ground-up insects, more than $3 million spent interviewing San Franciscans about their edible cannabis use, more than $1 million spent walking lizards on a treadmill, nearly $200,000 spent studying how people cooperate while playing e-sport video games, more than $2 million on developing a wearable headset to track eating behaviors, and more than $3 million spent sending Russians to American community colleges for a ‘gap year’.
An effective use of taxpayer funds? You’re paying for it, so you decide.
