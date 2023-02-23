Each year, regardless of which political party controls either the Executive or the Legislative Branch, Americans and our elected officials are faced with an ever-expanding National Debt, debates over budgets, and votes on “raising the debt limit.” Citizens and elected officials are very often in disagreement about how and where to best spend taxpayer funds.

Perhaps in response to those debates, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has become well-known for compiling a list of examples of what he considers to be wasteful government spending, which he shares publicly for anyone curious enough to read. His 2022 report highlights thirty-one specific items at a cost of approximately $482.3 Billion taxpayer dollars. Senator Paul’s 2022 report also notes that the U.S. National debt of over $31 trillion “has risen so rapidly that the Congressional Budget Office projects that, within the next 30 years, there is not a single year in which the federal budget will balance.” And it should be noted that U.S. taxpayers spend about half a trillion dollars each year in interest alone for this debt.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com