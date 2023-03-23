McLaughlinTerry-GVU-mugx-1-819x1024.jpg

Gallup has conducted “Confidence in Institutions” polls for decades and it comes as no surprise that a recent poll shows that many Americans have lost faith in the media. Gallup reported last summer that just 16% of Americans have either a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in newspapers, and only 11% of Americans have any trust in television news. 38% have no trust at all in the media, and a whopping 53% were found to distrust television media specifically.

Most of us would agree that what these statistics reflect is not a good thing. Why has this happened?

