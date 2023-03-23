Gallup has conducted “Confidence in Institutions” polls for decades and it comes as no surprise that a recent poll shows that many Americans have lost faith in the media. Gallup reported last summer that just 16% of Americans have either a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in newspapers, and only 11% of Americans have any trust in television news. 38% have no trust at all in the media, and a whopping 53% were found to distrust television media specifically.
Most of us would agree that what these statistics reflect is not a good thing. Why has this happened?
Leonard Downie Jr. is the former executive editor of The Washington Post and a professor at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. Andrew Heyward is the former CBS News president. Together, these two former media executives interviewed over 75 newsroom leaders and prominent journalists and published the results of those interviews in a document entitled “Beyond Objectivity”. In this report they state that newsrooms are now debating whether traditional objectivity should still be the standard for news reporting.
The Oxford Dictionary defines objectivity as “considering only facts and without being influenced by personal feelings or opinions.” But Downie and Heyward’s report concluded that journalists today “believe that pursuing objectivity can lead to false balance or misleading ‘bothsidesism’.” They went on to explain that those they interviewed felt that objectivity “negates many of their own identities, life experiences and cultural contexts, keeping them from pursuing truth in their work.”
The report consists of quote after quote, with a consensus among those interviewed that journalists feel entitled to speak “their own truths” in their news coverage, rather than be constrained by adherence to objectivity. The Executive Editor of the Los Angeles Times, Kevin Merida, went so far as to say he is amenable to allowing his staff to participate in some of the “causes” on which they report, further blurring the line between social activism and honest journalism.
The report urges newsrooms to become more diverse, recommending a diversity of economic, educational, geographic, and social backgrounds, ethnic origins, gender, race, and culture – but excludes any mention of diversity of perspective or viewpoint, which today might be considered the most glaring deficit in much of the American news media landscape.
Is being factual no longer the goal? If “objectivity has to go” and the new paradigm for journalists is to interpret events through a filter of their own “lived experience” and “express opinions” to advance their agenda, do they believe they achieve a better version of the truth? The only place where non-objective truth can play a valuable role in the news media is in the opinion section, such as this one, which is transparent and honest about the ideological assumptions and aims of its commentary.
Imagine if we applied these same principles to other professions. Should a doctor provide information to a patient that suits the doctor’s perspective and needs, rather than laying out all of the facts, risks, and benefits in an objective fashion so the patient can consider what would be in his or her own best interest? Imagine a law enforcement officer testifying before a Grand Jury and recounting only “his truth” based upon his own unique lived experience, but withholding facts that, in his judgement, are inconvenient or contrary to his world view.
The core business of journalism is, or should be, collecting and presenting relevant, accurate facts and good evidence. This requires inquisitiveness, independence, open-mindedness, critical thinking, and doggedness in the pursuit of factual accuracy, timeliness, and comprehensiveness. Freedom of the press is enshrined in the Constitution, and in this role, journalists function as an invaluable tool and serve the vital interests of our citizens by providing the public with the raw materials it needs to shape intelligent opinion and effective policies. But when journalists and the media abandon independence and objectivity, they relinquish their role as America’s watchdog against government overreach and abuse.
Journalists and reporters are human beings, and they cannot separate themselves from their values. But what they can do is present facts evenhandedly, question both sides in any debate, and try to set aside their own beliefs, feelings, and ideologies. The fact that objectivity is difficult to put into practice does not invalidate it as a desirable goal. On the contrary, since it is humanly impossible to be completely objective, the role of the editorial team is to ensure that the content is as factual as possible. Editors also make other decisions that deeply influence journalistic integrity such as deciding which news events are worthy of coverage, which journalist gets the assignment, where the story is placed in the newspaper, and formulating the headline, which often determines whether the article is even read by the consumer.
One purpose of objectivity in reporting is that it pushes the news media to listen to people from all walks of life without casting moral aspersions upon them, allowing people to see and hear themselves represented in ways that are neither belittling nor disparaging. What Downie’s report refers to as “bothsidesism” is actually a way to build trust, particularly in a country as diverse as ours, by giving a platform to multiple views. It shows faith in the belief that people can come to intelligent conclusions of their own.
To give up on the pursuit of objectivity in journalism is a morally and intellectually bankrupt position. If we still believe that a healthy democracy depends on the quality and credibility of information with which our society makes it choices, then we have few better models to follow than the kind of objective journalism that is now going out of fashion.