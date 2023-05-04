McLaughlinTerry-GVU-mugx-1-819x1024.jpg

Written by State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) and co-authored by Senators Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco), Josh Becker (D-San Mateo), Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), and Assemblywomen Akilah Weber (D-San Diego), and Corrie Jackson (D-Riverside), California Senate Bill 94 would “authorize an individual sentenced to death or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for a conviction in which one or more special circumstances were found to be true, to petition for recall and resentencing if the offense occurred before June 5, 1990, and the individual has served at least 20 years in custody”.

If this measure should pass, the beneficiaries will be the most hardened and dangerous criminals convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances. Special circumstances means that these are murderers who killed multiple victims or killed in concert with a rape, robbery, kidnapping, or torture.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com