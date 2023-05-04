Written by State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) and co-authored by Senators Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco), Josh Becker (D-San Mateo), Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), and Assemblywomen Akilah Weber (D-San Diego), and Corrie Jackson (D-Riverside), California Senate Bill 94 would “authorize an individual sentenced to death or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for a conviction in which one or more special circumstances were found to be true, to petition for recall and resentencing if the offense occurred before June 5, 1990, and the individual has served at least 20 years in custody”.
If this measure should pass, the beneficiaries will be the most hardened and dangerous criminals convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances. Special circumstances means that these are murderers who killed multiple victims or killed in concert with a rape, robbery, kidnapping, or torture.
Senate Bill 58 authored by Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), seeks to decriminalize harmful hallucinogens for recreational use for those 21 and older. Substances affected by this bill include magic mushrooms (Psilocybin), and mind-altering and dangerous hallucinogens like Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), Ibogaine, and Mescaline.
Senate Bill 345 seeks to dehumanize unborn babies in California law by eliminating all references in state statutes to the words “unborn child” and “unborn person”. Authored by Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), this bill would replace those terms with “fetus” or “unborn beneficiary.”
Assembly Bill 315 would allow pro-life pregnancy centers to be sued for speech which any pro-abortion activist considers “false or misleading.” Authored by Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Livermore), the language in this bill is so expansive that were it to pass, any ministry or church that offers women “health counseling service related to pregnancy” could be sued.
Local elected school boards currently have discretion over the curriculum taught in their districts. Assembly Bill 1078 would remove this power by requiring the school district to receive approval from the state board of education before “removing any instructional materials or ceasing to teach any curriculum.” School districts would have to receive the same approval before “removing any books, publications, or papers from schools and school libraries.”
Authored by Assemblywoman Wendy Carillo (D-Los Angeles), Assembly Bill 1432 would require all California insurance policies to cover “abortion, abortion-related services”, and “gender-affirming care”, which includes potentially sterilizing cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers for minors, plus sex change operations and plastic surgeries.
Another bill authored by Assemblywoman Carrillo, AB 665 would allow minors as young as 12 to consent to mental health treatment or place themselves into an outpatient residential shelter without parental consent or notification. Currently, minors over 12 can only consent to these services if they are in danger of serious physical or mental harm to themselves or others, or if the minor is the alleged victim of incest or child abuse. AB 665 would remove those requirements.
Critics of this bill such as Erin Friday, a San Francisco attorney and longtime Democrat who helps lead Our Duty, an international support network advocating for parental rights, call this bill “state-sanctioned kidnapping.” Testifying before lawmakers alongside Erin Friday, clinical social worker Pamela Garfield-Jeager stated: “AB 665 is harmful to minors. School counselors are being trained to keep secrets from parents and take on an anti-therapeutic, activist role. Instead of working with families, counselors are dividing families, deliberately turning children against loving parents. Separating children from parents is one of the most traumatic things you can do to a child and should only be done as a last resort.
“The job of a therapist is to repair the family unit, not destroy it. It is apparent that one result of this bill will be the removal of trans-identified children from the family home. . .If a parent doesn’t use the child’s chosen pronoun or name, they are labeled dangerous. This is absurd and based on the statistical lie about suicide. Completed suicides for trans-identified children are similar to kids with autism, depression, and other serious mental health issues.”
“My 20 years of experience with families and children,” Garfield-Jeager added, “have taught me that conducting therapy without any parental input is not effective.”
In a somewhat related bill, authored by Assemblywoman Lori Wilson (D-Fairfield), Assembly Bill 957 would strongly encourage California judges to favor the parent who is affirming a child’s transgender identity preference when determining which parent receives custody or visitation rights. The bill seeks to push judges toward removing the custodial rights of parents who do not affirm their child’s self-determined transgender identity or who want to protect their minor children from the long-term effects of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or mutilating surgeries.
Senate Bill 866, authored by Senators Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) last June, would allow children as young as age 12 to receive the Covid-19 vaccine without parental consent or knowledge. The bill passed the State Senate, but the authors were unable to gain enough votes in the Assembly, so pulled it at the end of the last session. It is expected they will bring it back this year, even though Covid is no longer prominent.
Many of these recent bills indicate a movement in California to systematically replace parents with school counselors, teachers, mental health providers, abortion providers, gender-affirming trans-care specialists, or any number of other adults willing to give minor children vaccines, drugs, hormones, gender surgeries and other medical and mental health treatments without parents being any the wiser. The rights and authority of California parents are being seriously threatened by a state legislature that appears to believe they know better how to care for children than the parents who love, nurture, support, guide and are morally and financially responsible for them. Is this what California parents were looking for when they voted for these legislators?
