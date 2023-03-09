An Advanced Placement Course in African American Studies (APAAS) is being piloted in sixty high schools around the country. This fall, the course will be piloted at hundreds of other high schools before it is more widely offered in 2024.
There has been a great deal of publicity over the Florida governor’s objection to sections of this curriculum with the implication that Governor DeSantis and other governors around the country do not want African American history to be taught in our high schools. On the day that Florida’s request to the College Board for revisions of the course hit the news, Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) tweeted that “DeSantis wants to ban our history.” Our own newspaper has published comments about “people who oppose having our public school teachers educate their students about . . . African American experiences.” Even White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Governor DeSantis of trying to “block . . . the study of black Americans.”
Commonsense told me that these individuals, and others repeating these claims, were either misinformed or disingenuous, and with just a little curiosity and a few keystrokes I quickly learned that Florida’s governor objected only to very specific aspects of the course plan and had invited the College Board to revise it. In addition, the actual African American history curriculum required by the Florida Department of Education as implemented under Governor DeSantis’ leadership is easily accessible. Contrary to blocking or banning African American history, what follows is just a small sample of the instruction currently required in Florida high schools per statute 1003.42(2)(h), F.S.:
“The history of African Americans, including the history of African peoples before the political conflicts that led to the development of slavery; the passage to America; the enslavement experience; abolition; and the history and contributions of Americans of the African diaspora to society.
“Students shall develop an understanding of the ramifications of prejudice, racism, and stereotyping on individual freedoms, and examine what it means to be a responsible and respectful person, for the purpose of encouraging tolerance of diversity in a pluralistic society and for nurturing and protecting democratic values and institutes.
“Instruction shall include the roles and contributions of individuals from all walks of life and their endeavors to learn and thrive throughout history as artists, scientists, educators, businesspeople, influential thinkers, members of the faith community, and political and government leaders and the courageous steps they took to fulfill the promise of democracy and unite the nation.
“Instructional materials shall include the vital contributions of African Americans to build and strengthen American society and celebrate the inspirational stories of African Americans who prospered, even in the most difficult circumstances.”
These are just a few paragraphs from a lengthy description of required instruction in Florida, which is clearly not designed to “block the study of Black Americans” as stated by the White House press secretary.
The APAAS course as proposed by the College Board is broken down into four units: Origins of the African Diaspora; Freedom, Enslavement and Resistance; the Practice of Freedom; and Movements and Debates.
It is the fourth and final section of the course which has drawn the most criticism. Most of the topic titles in this section sound neutral, but the readings almost uniformly consist of controversial authors pleading for a socialist transformation of America, presented as if their views were authoritative, with no critical or contrasting perspectives supplied. The first topic in that unit explores the writings of Martinican psychiatrist Frantz Fanon, particularly his influence on Black political movements in America. Fanon was deeply hostile to America, calling it “a monster, in which the taints, the sickness, and the inhumanity of Europe have grown to appalling dimensions.”
Also in the final section is “Post-racial Racism and Colorblindness,” which labels attempts to treat individuals without regard to race as racist. This flies directly in the face of recent laws barring K-12 courses from attacking colorblindness as wrong or racist. One of the authors assigned for that topic is Eduardo Bonilla-Silva, best known for his theory of “colorblind racism”.
The fourth section also features “The Movement for Black Lives” (M4BL) which is organized around an extensive policy platform which includes planks such as defunding the police, the abolition of all money bail, and even ending all pre-trial detention.
Like most of the topics in the final section of the APAAS, students are offered the passionate and powerful writings of ultraradical figures, with no other viewpoints provided. The course could have juxtaposed Eduardo Bonilla-Silva on “colorblind racism” with Shelby Steele on the dangers of racial preferences, or offered students a comparison between a denunciation of America and the activism of Robert Woodson or Horace Cooper. The absence of any mention of both Clarence Thomas and Thurgood Marshall is mind-boggling.
Early in February, just weeks after the Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz rejected the proposed AP course, the College Board released a revised framework for the APAAS. Although some questionable topics still remain, the revision pulled back on a number of polarizing subjects and divisive authors, now making those areas available for “independent research” or as sample project topics for students.
If the revised framework had been presented in the initial pilot program, Florida’s governor and Education Commissioner would likely not have objected, and the proposal would never have become national news. As clearly demonstrated above, Florida’s current required curriculum supports rigorous instruction of African American history, but the College Board felt the need to include in the AP course such unrelated topics as “intersectionality” and “queer studies” in what should have been a high-concept and challenging history class.
