An Advanced Placement Course in African American Studies (APAAS) is being piloted in sixty high schools around the country. This fall, the course will be piloted at hundreds of other high schools before it is more widely offered in 2024.

There has been a great deal of publicity over the Florida governor’s objection to sections of this curriculum with the implication that Governor DeSantis and other governors around the country do not want African American history to be taught in our high schools. On the day that Florida’s request to the College Board for revisions of the course hit the news, Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) tweeted that “DeSantis wants to ban our history.” Our own newspaper has published comments about “people who oppose having our public school teachers educate their students about . . . African American experiences.” Even White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Governor DeSantis of trying to “block . . . the study of black Americans.”

Terry McLaughlin