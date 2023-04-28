It is disheartening to witness Greta Thunberg’s sentiment of politics being “blah, blah, blah”. Attempts to redirect the public zeitgeist is usually a recipe for disappointment but occasionally a new idea makes its way above the dross and change occurs.
Inspired by the fictional “Captain Kirk” of Star Trek fame (by reprogramming the computer, he was the only academy graduate to survive a computer simulation programmed to crash his virtual star ship), herein are a few thoughts on seemingly intractable problems:
- Re: guns, our Second Amendment’s legacy has taken dominance over modern day common sense to the point where our children are not safe in our schools, yet no conservative dare question the right to carry military grade weaponry into public spaces “for self protection”. Never mind that the amendment originally was intended to protect State’s militias when our nascent nation was consolidating under Federal control (“a well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State”). Political opportunists and Supreme Court ideologues have seized upon our personal and community fears to cement the idea that ubiquitous access equals public safety, a tragic irony as the body count rises.
Under the main argument that guns are “necessary for self-protection” and that carrying weapons acts as a deterrent to harm, one could make the same arguments for utilizing available technology to PROTECT oneself from guns. Don’t non-gun owners have the same right to self-protection? Simply requiring all guns to have an RFID (a “radio frequency identification device”) chip that sends a proximity signal to smart phones can alert non-gun carriers to the presence of nearby weapons, just as one can get an “app” alerting one to other possible dangers (earthquakes, fires, etc.).
Gun owners keep their guns and schoolteachers, law enforcement and others have an option for notification when someone has a gun nearby.
- Re: abortion and ‘right to life’ — again a seemingly intractable conflict.
Under our Constitution’s 14th Amendment, one does not have Constitutional rights until ‘born or naturalized’. Fetuses have no more rights than an illegal immigrant, yet our current judiciary places the rights of these ‘non-citizens’ higher than the mothers who carry them.
Some states — Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas and Missouri – have passed fetal “personhood” laws to ban abortion. Fetal personhood, intended to confer legal rights at conception, is an effort to push beyond abortion bans and classify the procedure as murder. In Georgia, it also means a $3,000 tax credit.
Do States granting arguably unconstitutional rights trump our written Constitution (which, as Justice Alito has allegedly noted, ‘means what it says’)? Roe v Wade at least had a workable middle ground, recognizing fetal viability (“personhood”) as the stage when a fetus could be born and survive separate from the mother. This gray viability stage came closer to meeting the standard of recognizing a Constitutionally protected citizen and offered a semblance of equal protection for mother and child. Is it wrong to question the elevation of an unborn’s non-citizen’s rights over a fully vested citizen, especially in a world of unprecedented global challenges tied, ultimately, to population growth?
- Re: transgenderism and social intercourse, there are certainly legitimate-appearing arguments of unfairness in sports due to physical differences. This is an area that can take an example from motor sports, with its multiple forms and standards – including an ‘unlimited’ class, where anyone can compete with whatever modifications and horsepower one wants to utilize. Why not “male”, “female” and “unlimited” categories? As for bathrooms (“I don’t want a guy in a dress going into the girls bathroom”), the commercial sector has increasingly adopted unisex, one-occupant-at-a-time bathrooms.
- Re: immigration, this is a huge issue that will only get worse as population growth, climate change, politics and crime continue to disrupt communities. Building walls is an understandable reaction, but doing what can be done to reduce the problems should be the starting point. The alternative is a world devolving away from a global community democratically working together on truly world-level problems into a world of survivalist isolationism, dominated by ruthless autocrats. One can only survive so long in a lifeboat where resources are dwindling, there is no land in sight and the weakest are first to be thrown overboard.
You don’t have to be a Star Trek fan to appreciate how insignificant these issues are when gazing at the seemingly infinite stars of a dark sky with its infinite possibilities – a universe of options. Beam me up, Scotty.