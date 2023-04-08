It was refreshing to read writer Thomas Elias’ column, “The fantasy of California housing policy”. His counter-narrative pointed out that those who generate the “housing need” statistics (Department of Housing and Community Development) use unverified data that legislators rely on for passing new, arguably harmful housing policies.
Examples:
new rules eliminating housing density restrictions don’t acknowledge areas with constrained disaster evacuation routes that can’t be upgraded to meet increased traffic loading. A fire near Lake Wildwood resulted in evacuees needing more than 45 minutes to travel ¼ mile; the Paradise fire had many dying in their cars;
elimination of off-street parking for new housing near mass transit means shopping for groceries or other goods will become an ordeal when your choice is to have everything delivered or you carry your purchases home and;
tourist-event areas (indeed, all areas) will require new parking structures as adjoining neighborhoods become more packed with vehicles;
tourism-dependent communities whose main draw is historical architecture will likely be impacted as communities become more generic
increasing density on small lots means neighbors will be impacted by loss of privacy and;
solar installations, landscaping and gardens may suffer due to shading
all things being equal, houses with space around them always sell for more than those on filled lots, so some neighborhoods will experience lowered property values while others will go up.
Recent California climate-related legislative actions also show glaring lack of forethought. Well-meaning climate legislation will have dramatic side effects, especially on rural areas such as ours.
Examples:
rural residents are all too familiar with frequent power outages. State requirements for all-electric housing will be a dramatic wake-up call for folks who can’t heat their houses, cook their meals or charge their phones.
costs to upgrade existing home electric systems will, pardon the pun, come as a shock
extending the operating license of the electricity-generating Diablo Canyon nuclear plant puts much of central California’s homes, businesses and farmlands at risk. Beyond questions of it’s aging infrastructure and on-site storage of highly radioactive waste are the ramifications of having been placed in operation before additional nearby earthquake faults were discovered. PG&E engineered the plant to withstand a failure in one part of the system but has acknowledged that it has no way to predict the effects of multiple simultaneous failures.
Note that a “worse case” event may even bring radiation to Nevada County if it were to occur during one of our southwesterly “pineapple express” weather events.
Enough with the NIMBYism. What alternatives exist for us as we face a world where the world population will increase by 25% within our lifetimes?
Yes, we need more housing but building housing developments located in high-potential disaster zones is not the answer, nor is further overloading our evacuation options on our 100 year old streets. We need clean renewable energy and not from only one source.
California needs to stop approving huge housing developments with single family homes. This is especially true in our high fire danger community. Vast areas of ag lands are increasingly being covered with miles of houses. Replacing food production with housing should be “food for thought”.
Free market capitalism provides more profit for builders when building single family homes but it’s the community that pays for the long term impacts. Well designed and managed multi-family housing and resident hotels — high density housing — needs to be built in urban areas near jobs and CAN be made desirable for buyers and renters at lower costs than single family homes. The tiny home idea is appealing but is not environmentally resource and land efficient; ditto trailers on private property. Modest residential hotels are a better option.
Unoccupied residences hurt our housing options – within one block of my home is a 4-plex that has been empty for more than a year and two empty ‘second home’ properties. The Census Bureau estimates we have 3.8 million empty dwellings and 580 thousand involuntarily homeless folks.
Some communities are trying to tax unoccupied residences and eliminating “Air B&B’s” can free up housing for locals, but there’s that free market dragon again.
Re: energy options, we have free renewable fuel that we don’t use because we don’t have a biomass plant. Our transfer station burns off methane 24/7 and is a great site for a solar farm. Every business with a flat roof could have solar collectors.
It’s past time to enter the 21st century.