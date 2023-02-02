Ask a Republican politician if they are a “conservative” these days and it is unlikely that they would claim that moniker. Once the the party defined by resistance to radical change, they now are more likely to embrace “radical” as their path to power.

So terrified by a rapidly changing economic, and cultural landscape, Republican voters now insist on revolutionary rhetoric from their representatives. There seems to be no limit to the hyperbolic language of imminent destruction of the “real” America, and mounting conspiracies determined to take away the rights of disenfranchised voters.

Terry Boyles

Penn Valley