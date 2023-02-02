Ask a Republican politician if they are a “conservative” these days and it is unlikely that they would claim that moniker. Once the the party defined by resistance to radical change, they now are more likely to embrace “radical” as their path to power.
So terrified by a rapidly changing economic, and cultural landscape, Republican voters now insist on revolutionary rhetoric from their representatives. There seems to be no limit to the hyperbolic language of imminent destruction of the “real” America, and mounting conspiracies determined to take away the rights of disenfranchised voters.
The fringes of political philosophy, like Communists and John Birchers, used to remain in the dark, largely unexplored, paranoid corners of public opinion. Now, only the strident demands for big change capture the imagination, and ballot, of what used to be called the “conservatives”. Perhaps that’s why we find ourselves at the edge of economic oblivion if the US defaults on its loans if we do not raise the debt limit.
At the center of the fight is the age-old debate over government spending, as it should be. Without a viable opposition party, a populist, “progressive” movement might well “give away the store” and sanction the government takeover of vast portions of the economy and choke the free market that drives innovation and efficiency.
Now the opposition party offers nothing that resembles real governance. Like a bank robber who dons a suicide vest and demands “give me your money, or we all die!” the weak Republican Congress demands… what exactly?
The national debt has been on the minds of deficit hawks (Republican AND Democrat) since Reagan slashed taxes on the rich in the 80s. While the action pulled us out of a protracted period of stagflation, it tripled our debt, and “trickle down” economics never achieved the growth and additional revenue promised.
The addiction to deficit spending continues. Absent the reinstatement of the more progressive, pre-Reagan, tax cuts (is that laughter I hear?) only massive cuts in spending can address the gargantuan debt.
No nibbling at the edges to cut perennial whipping boy programs like welfare, PBS, and, most astoundingly, the IRS (collect less tax!) will make any inroads to a balanced budget. Even deleting Biden’s watered down (and relatively revenue neutral) Inflation Reduction Act won’t make a dent.
Despite all of their clamoring, Congress is faced with the fact that they cannot make the real cuts to entitlements like Social Security and Medicare, or discretionary spending like Defense, without losing votes. The fact is most “conservative” voters are mad about things that have nothing to do with the budget or even the Federal government at all.
“Wokeness” (a term that doesn’t predate Trump’s presidency) encompasses, and somehow excuses, departure from reality, exhibited in beliefs like: climate denial, anti-vax, Covid hoax, banning all guns, censorship (and prosecution) of (only) conservatives, rampant baby killing, gender choice, gay recruitment, white lives (don’t!?) matter, Marxist (America hating) indoctrination in schools… it’s hard to keep track.
There’s lots of evidence (polls) that the vast majority of Americans really care about the same things, and want their government to deliver: affordable housing and healthcare, retirement security, good (and free) education, women’s choice, safe neighborhoods, freedom of expression and religion, action on climate, and most all, good jobs and a strong economy.
These things are put in jeopardy by destructive, self proclaimed “radicals” now trusted with the reigns of power. The president is righteous in his refusal to negotiate with those who threaten destruction.
If Republicans really want to return to power, and collect the actual votes necessary, they must demonstrate to the American people that they can do more than just talk about the debt, and flatter white, Christian, nationalist grievances. But one suspects that underneath all that talk, is empty, destructive, anger and fear of becoming irrelevant in tomorrow’s world.