Though I often disagree with Terry McLaughlin’s analysis of world events and other facts, I always appreciate her honest use of that information. She bemoans the current state of journalistic integrity, as journalists and students declare that they cannot, with good conscience, present all sides of every issue. And, according to polls, the vast majority of Americans do not believe newspapers or TV news.
She implies that no journalist should be trusted, because they admit to possessing bias. One wonders why so many of us spend inordinate amounts of time watching cable news, reading papers, and social media feeds. If we really are so jaundiced about information we get, why do we ourselves feel so strongly about our own opinions, formed by that very illusion of reality we dismiss as “fake?” Perhaps media, like politicians, people think, “they all stink… except for mine.”
McLaughlin seems to think “objectivity” synonymous with reporting all facts, without any analysis or filter as to the relative credibility of sources. It’s all well and good to respect and listen to “people of all walks of life” but (at the risk of sounding elitist) expertise is not particularly democratically distributed. I get the feeling that “advancing an agenda” really means reporting inconvenient facts for one side or the other.
Journalistic integrity, and the responsibility to the facts, will obviate reporting the statements of everyone willing to give one, at least not without a concordant fact check. This is especially true of politicians and others in power with agendas. I really don’t believe it’s reasonable to conclude that most journalists have “given up on the pursuit of objectivity” as McLaughlin concludes. It’s just that people, despite there own stated doubts, choose to consume news media that entertains, rather than informs. She says “A healthy democracy depends on the quality and credibility of information.” I agree wholeheartedly.
While it may be a “fact” that so and so said something, the reporter’s research, experience, and their own analysis will determine whose information makes it to the page. I think statements by self-aware journalists as to the limitations their ability to be completely unbiased, is laudable, and honest. For the most part, actual, professional, news reporters and writers, at least try, to cleave to all the facts, as much as ever. But those facts are generally not very exciting, however important.
But money must be made by “the media” (content generating, for-profit corporations) and ad revenues are determined by eyeballs. Fifty years ago people trusted network news, Cronkite, Brinkley, etc. on the half hour evening news. The news programming itself lost money, but viewers (lacking remote controls) stuck around for prime time programming. Trustworthiness sold.
Even those honored, honest journalists had private opinions that occasionally spilled out. After visiting Vietnam, Cronkite finally contradicted the Pentagon information, and declared the war “unwinnable”, in a rare and infamous breach of journalistic detachment. Many think he actually changed history with that one statement. President Johnson reportedly muttered “If I’ve lost Cronkite, I’ve lost the war.” True or not, journalism hasn’t been the same since.
Now, it seems, every two bit news pundit, (actors really) feels compelled (by a fat paycheck) to create a world that pleases their audience. Is Tucker Carlson being “detached” when he tells his audience, “the election was stolen,” and he loves Trump when he personally believes quite the opposite? Or is he just a liar, pandering to his audience? If we feel so strongly that the media is lying to us, why are we so cock-sure of our political stances? And why are we so angry at the “other guys?”
I suggest we turn off social media (or block its politically motivated posts). Turn off the TV, and read the best little newspaper in the West, our own The Union. It’s where local pundits like Terry McLaughlin live next to Tom Durkin on its opinion page. The boring wire services supply the headlines, and local news is reported by locals. Then sit down and read a novel. Getting lost in another world, full of fictional plots and characters, might very well reveal more about the nature of humanity, and ourselves, than observing the actual world through the funhouse lens of today’s media.