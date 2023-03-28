Though I often disagree with Terry McLaughlin’s analysis of world events and other facts, I always appreciate her honest use of that information. She bemoans the current state of journalistic integrity, as journalists and students declare that they cannot, with good conscience, present all sides of every issue. And, according to polls, the vast majority of Americans do not believe newspapers or TV news.

She implies that no journalist should be trusted, because they admit to possessing bias. One wonders why so many of us spend inordinate amounts of time watching cable news, reading papers, and social media feeds. If we really are so jaundiced about information we get, why do we ourselves feel so strongly about our own opinions, formed by that very illusion of reality we dismiss as “fake?” Perhaps media, like politicians, people think, “they all stink… except for mine.”

Terry Boyles

Penn Valley