Clarence Thomas has an image problem. That is a big problem, when your job is dependent on your image. One must be “Sober as a judge”, unswayed by the swirl of money and vested interests. A judge cannot be bought. Right? A judge doesn’t lie, break the law, or even give the appearance that they might be “on the take”.
Politicians, lawyers, salesmen, have been held in low esteem by the public forever. Because their jobs often require pushing the limits of credulity, it’s no wonder we don’t trust them. It’s a shame we can’t have more trust in the political class, but but convenient prevarications can mean the difference between our guy getting elected and someone worse.
The courts are the last barrier between a democracy, where every person, regardless of wealth or status, has a chance at justice and be judged impartially…and authoritarian rule.
In an age of deep fakes, news networks paying billion dollar settlements for abusing their trust (lying), presidents paying hush money, NDAs routinely accepted as the cost of securing employment, it’s no wonder our trust in our institutions and more importantly, each other, is so low. I really don’t believe many people can actually keep a secret, so conspiracy theories don’t get any traction with me. But millions do believe there’s always a nefariously complicated plot behind every bad thing.
Chief Justice Roberts actually had to declare the there isn’t a problem with SCOTUS rules (or the lack thereof) recently. That the Congress feels the need to address rules regarding conflict of interest on the court is beyond sad. It means, we don’t, we can’t, trust the highest court’s people to behave like sober judges.
Thomas’ palling around with conservative billionaire Harlan Crow, and worse, benefiting from his largesse, at the very least shows bad judgment. I’m sorry, but isn’t that a judges only job? Judgement. Trust. Character. Anita Hill’s (sexual harassment) testimony didn’t convince the Judiciary Committee that Clarence Thomas wasn’t a stellar lawyer. She only made his character suspect.
Christine Blakey Ford testified that a drunken teen aged Brett Kavanaugh and his friend terrorized her during a party. That Mr. Kavanaugh wasn’t even man enough to admit he was a party animal during his adolescence (a lie that every former young man saw through) his inability to take responsibility, showed a desperate sense of entitlement, pride, and weakness of character.
The Supreme Court isn’t really about dissecting the letter of the law after all. There isn’t even a requirement in the Constitution that justices even be lawyers, much less judges to serve on the court. Several layers of lower courts, presided over by very qualified legal scholars, have heard arguments before a case is brought before the highest court in the land. Their job is mostly one of moral judgement, within the bounds of constitutional interpretation.
We already elected a president that made a career of pushing the limits of legality, then an unprecedented trashing of any sense of propriety while in office. Our collective respect for law and honor has taken a beating.
The Supreme Court shouldn’t need rules of conduct. I’d settle for a real apology from Judge Thomas, any sign of humility actually. But I’d prefer his voluntary resignation.
Terry Boyles, Penn Valley