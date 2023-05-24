Clarence Thomas has an image problem. That is a big problem, when your job is dependent on your image. One must be “Sober as a judge”, unswayed by the swirl of money and vested interests. A judge cannot be bought. Right? A judge doesn’t lie, break the law, or even give the appearance that they might be “on the take”.

Politicians, lawyers, salesmen, have been held in low esteem by the public forever. Because their jobs often require pushing the limits of credulity, it’s no wonder we don’t trust them. It’s a shame we can’t have more trust in the political class, but but convenient prevarications can mean the difference between our guy getting elected and someone worse.

Terry Boyles, Penn Valley