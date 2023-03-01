We’ve run a family-owned, independent insurance agency for more than 50 years. Those of us in the insurance business know that when customers come to us for insurance what they’re looking to buy is security. In the California market today, providing that security has become increasingly difficult – and is poised to get much worse without action by our elected Insurance Commissioner.

Independent insurance agents serve consumers by learning their needs and then searching out policies that ensure those needs are met. In a healthy, competitive market, consumers are well served. Today in California, such a market does not exist. Consumers are left with fewer options, and thousands of small businesses like my family’s, are finding it increasingly difficult to serve them.