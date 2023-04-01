Thank you Nevada County for your overwhelming support and your donations to Scouting for Food! Scouting for food has been a successful way to help local families in need for over 30 years. On March 18th, local Grass Valley Troop 4, distributed flyers asking locals to donate and place non perishables food items outside of their door for pickup the following weekend. On March 25th Troop 4 collected dozens of boxes of food to be donated to the Interfaith Food Ministry, a local food bank. Thank you so much Nevada County for sharing your abundance with families in need, sincerely Troop 4 Grass Valley.
Taj Daunch-Greenberg