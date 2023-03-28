Nevada City Hall

Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall and Nevada City Mayor Doug Fleming stand on the steps of the historic Nevada County Superior Court steps in Nevada City. The two are standing by their word that the downtown building will not sit vacant as a new courthouse is set to be built off site.

 Courtesy Photo

We would have preferred the Nevada County Courthouse to remain at the top of Church Street in the heart of downtown Nevada City where it’s been since 1864 (though the first courthouse was a log structure built on Broad Street in 1851).

For over 150 years, Nevada County’s Courthouse has been the “historic, civic, cultural and economic centerpiece for Nevada County,” as noted by our Superior Court Judges, who advocated for the construction of a new courthouse on the existing site. We appreciate the Judges’ warning: “There is a foreseeable risk that an empty, downtown courthouse could become a blight for the entire community…”