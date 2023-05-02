Earth Day is every day. The big weekend just passed but let’s keep our awareness going every day to be the good ancestor. Author Roman Krznaric is giving us some great ideas in this book on the importance of long-term thinking at any age. Being a good ancestor starts now. The choices we make now – political, environmental, cultural, technological – will inevitably shape the future generations.
Consider how the former mining companies were not good ancestors and have left monuments of debris and tailings all around – and sink holes. They were not thinking ahead from 1849 to 2023, or even 1923. They left a legacy of a mess for future generations to clean up.
Consider the new attempt to reopen the Rise Mine and the mess that could potentially leave for future generations. It could affect our air quality – which isn’t so great to start with. It could harm our streams – and send contaminated water into the growing fields in the Valley, and all the way to the San Francisco Bay.
We can be Good Ancestors by not allowing that to happen. Let’s just say no. We want to leave a beautiful community for our offspring, not a compromised one.
We can be good ancestors right now by reducing consumption of everything from energy to fuels to plastic packaging and organic waste that mostly go to landfill where they degrade giving off Methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Let’s take only what we need, and can use up — and reuse, refill, and recycle all we can. For a real wake-up call and some great ideas – check out the Story of Stuff Project movies that give a short and thorough look at the “underside of our production and consumption patterns”. Shocking! Especially when we think of it in terms of what will be left behind at the end of the life cycle of the products. Will there be enough land for landfills? “It’ll teach you something, it’ll make you laugh, and it just may change the way you look at all the stuff in your life forever.”
We can be good ancestors here in Nevada County by getting behind the new Board of Supervisors initiative to have a resilient and sustainable community. We can do our future generations a big favor by caring and thinking now – preparing now – taking responsibility for our actions now — for the fulfilling life we want to leave them, similar to what we have enjoyed.
We need to do this together. Stand up and speak out for what you want our community and world to be like in 2050. We can leave a better world if we harness the power of our collective actions to make changes in our habits that no longer serve when resources are limited. Let’s be good ancestors for the good of all future generations, and our earth that gives us everything that we have. They will thank us, not blame us.
Shirley Freriks is part of the WasteNOT action committee of the Nevada County Climate Action Now organization, and the local Elders Climate Action circle. Contact Shirley at sf95410@gamil.com. Let’s work together.