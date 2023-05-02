Earth Day is every day. The big weekend just passed but let’s keep our awareness going every day to be the good ancestor. Author Roman Krznaric is giving us some great ideas in this book on the importance of long-term thinking at any age. Being a good ancestor starts now. The choices we make now – political, environmental, cultural, technological – will inevitably shape the future generations.

Consider how the former mining companies were not good ancestors and have left monuments of debris and tailings all around – and sink holes. They were not thinking ahead from 1849 to 2023, or even 1923. They left a legacy of a mess for future generations to clean up.

Shirley Freriks is part of the WasteNOT action committee of the Nevada County Climate Action Now organization, and the local Elders Climate Action circle. Contact Shirley at sf95410@gamil.com. Let’s work together.