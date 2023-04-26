Representative Kevin Kiley’s bill The School Choice Act seems like a good idea and those in favor of it have good intentions. They argue that those who are not happy with their local public schools should have the choice to go to a private one. The problem is that they want their state to pay for the private schools with public funding. To do that would take money away from the public schools making them worse for the students left behind since there are not enough private schools to accept every child. This is why his School Choice Act is flawed.

It is also a mistake to think that private school teachers are better than public school ones. Teachers in public schools go through a rigorous process to become experts in their field. According to the California Commission of Teacher Credentialing, one must pass many requirements to become a public school teacher. One must have a bachelor’s degree, pass the California Basic Skills Test (CBEST), and be hired full-time as a teacher. While teaching, one has to earn around thirty credits in a teaching program and demonstrate competence in the subject one plans to teach by passing an exam in that field. As a teacher one is also required to take continuing education classes to maintain one’s credentials. Private school teachers, on the other hand, are not required to show that they have the same academic background, training, and accountability.

Sarah Wilson-Daley

Grass Valley