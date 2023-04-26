Representative Kevin Kiley’s bill The School Choice Act seems like a good idea and those in favor of it have good intentions. They argue that those who are not happy with their local public schools should have the choice to go to a private one. The problem is that they want their state to pay for the private schools with public funding. To do that would take money away from the public schools making them worse for the students left behind since there are not enough private schools to accept every child. This is why his School Choice Act is flawed.
It is also a mistake to think that private school teachers are better than public school ones. Teachers in public schools go through a rigorous process to become experts in their field. According to the California Commission of Teacher Credentialing, one must pass many requirements to become a public school teacher. One must have a bachelor’s degree, pass the California Basic Skills Test (CBEST), and be hired full-time as a teacher. While teaching, one has to earn around thirty credits in a teaching program and demonstrate competence in the subject one plans to teach by passing an exam in that field. As a teacher one is also required to take continuing education classes to maintain one’s credentials. Private school teachers, on the other hand, are not required to show that they have the same academic background, training, and accountability.
The School Choice Act also requires teachers to post their curriculum online. This seems harmless, but it insults our teachers by implying that they are refusing to be transparent. Teachers want good relationships with their students and families and want their students to succeed academically. In Nevada County, the teachers post their emails online and they also invite parents to talk to them about any questions and concerns they have about their children. They do not need a law to make them do that.
This part of the law about transparency is a reaction to the culture war about what some people call “critical race theory.” Last year many parents argued against this idea in school board meetings, and some disrupted the meetings to such an extent that they could not move forward with their agenda. My concern is that the legislators added this law as a way for parents to tell teachers how to do their jobs. That is not their place to do that. We need to respect our teachers as experts in their field, just as we respect doctors and lawyers in theirs.
Another concern is whether public funding would go towards paying tuition for religious schools. According to the First Amendment, the Constitution “prevents the government from making laws that regulate an establishment of religion.” Many people believe that using public money towards tuition at a religious school violates this amendment and interferes with the separation of church and state. If one would want to pay for their children to attend a private religious school, that is fine. But should taxpayers be paying for this tuition?
We need to support our teachers and trust that they are experts at educating our children. If we want to have a better idea as to what they are teaching, then develop positive relationships with them. Do not micromanage them. Instead, ask your teachers how you can help, and be grateful for all that they do towards helping our children learn.
I have asked Representative Kiley repeatedly to answer my questions and concerns about The School Choice Act. He has yet to respond.