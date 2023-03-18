Robin DiAngelo explains in her book “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,” that before people saw violence against African Americans on TV white people could be overtly racist and still feel like a good person. This changed after the Civil Rights legislation of 1964, and people who did not want to associate themselves with the overt racists they saw on TV experienced being called a racist the same as being called a bad person. This has made it difficult for people to be honest about their racial bias and to become defensive and insulted when one calls them on a racist action regardless of what they have done. This is one reason why white people still struggle to talk about racism.

According to Wikipedia, “a color-blind racial ideology can be defined as holding the belief that an individual’s race or ethnicity should not influence how that individual is treated in society.” This is the right goal, but the reality is that black and white people have different experiences in this country. According to DiAngelo, the reality is that black people are treated differently, and to ignore that fact is another form of racism. This is why it is misguided for people to say that they are “color blind” because this belief ignores the experiences black Americans have. Black people know that they are black and white people are white. They cannot afford to pretend otherwise. Not when they were enslaved, not when they had to follow the Jim Crow laws, and not even now.

Sarah Daley

Grass Valley