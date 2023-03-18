Robin DiAngelo explains in her book “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,” that before people saw violence against African Americans on TV white people could be overtly racist and still feel like a good person. This changed after the Civil Rights legislation of 1964, and people who did not want to associate themselves with the overt racists they saw on TV experienced being called a racist the same as being called a bad person. This has made it difficult for people to be honest about their racial bias and to become defensive and insulted when one calls them on a racist action regardless of what they have done. This is one reason why white people still struggle to talk about racism.
According to Wikipedia, “a color-blind racial ideology can be defined as holding the belief that an individual’s race or ethnicity should not influence how that individual is treated in society.” This is the right goal, but the reality is that black and white people have different experiences in this country. According to DiAngelo, the reality is that black people are treated differently, and to ignore that fact is another form of racism. This is why it is misguided for people to say that they are “color blind” because this belief ignores the experiences black Americans have. Black people know that they are black and white people are white. They cannot afford to pretend otherwise. Not when they were enslaved, not when they had to follow the Jim Crow laws, and not even now.
One can consciously believe that racism is wrong and still have negative stereotypes about black people. Harvard sociologist Dr. David R. Williams stated in Isabel Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” that our culture floods us with these stereotypes to such an extent that “as much as 80% of white Americans hold an unconscious bias against black Americans, bias so automatic that it kicks in before a person can process it...a third of black Americans hold an anti-black bias against themselves.”
This happens because our subconscious or emotional brain is much more powerful than our conscious brain. It is also where we store our emotions, beliefs, and stereotypes about other people. Our emotional brain reacts before our conscious brain is aware of what is happening, and our conscious brain then creates a justification for our behaviors. This is why we can sincerely believe were are not racist and that racism is wrong while reacting to racist stereotypes without our being aware of what we are doing.
One example of how our implicit biases against people of color exist is in the criminal justice system. One white acquaintance of mine told me that more black people are in prison because they create more crime. Is this true?
First of all, it is important to remember how few African Americans there are in comparison to white Americans According to the USA Facts, our most recent census reported that our total population is over three hundred million. Of that number 59.3% are white and 12.6% are black. Meanwhile, The World Atlas explains that while black inmates make up nearly 40% of the prison population, they only make up 13.40% of the USA population. When one takes that difference into account, the number of black people involved in the criminal justice system compared to white people makes one wonder why that is true. Are more black people criminals in comparison to white people? Or could our implicit biases against people of color influence how the police and criminal justice system treat them?
Dr. Kelsey Shoub, an assistant professor of political science at the University of South Carolina, is one of three co-authors of “Suspect Citizens: What 20 Million Traffic Stops Tell Us About Policing and Race” (Cambridge University Press, 2018).They documented that blacks were 63 percent more likely to be stopped in the USA even though, as a whole, they drive 16 percent less. Taking into account less time on the road, blacks were about 95 percent more likely to be stopped. Blacks were also 115 percent more likely than whites to be searched in a traffic stop (5.05 percent for blacks, 2.35 percent for whites).
The Racial Disparities in the Criminal Justice System from the National Conference of State Legislators in 2022 provided evidence that African Americans are more likely to be stopped at a traffic stop, arrested, detained in jail until their trial starts because they cannot afford to pay their bail, charged with a crime, and incarcerated with a longer sentence.
Finally, Black people are two times more likely to be killed by police than white people, according to Jamila Jefferson-Jones, professor of law at Wayne State University” as reported in The Daily Free Press.
Only by being open to the reality that all Americans—black and white—have internalized negative stereotypes about black people can we change our behaviors that might be innocently reacting toward black people based on these stereotypes. Please know that having negative stereotypes does not mean you are a bad person, it only means that you are human. But we have a responsibility to acknowledge that we have these biases so that we can choose better behaviors when it comes to interacting with people of color.
If one doubts whether one has any implicit biases against people of color, one should take the Harvard Implicit Association Test (IAT). Scientists have used this project to research people’s biases; the test confirms that they exist. Once one realizes what one’s biases are, then one can choose better behaviors when one is interacting with people of color. Their research shows that people tend to make significant efforts to correct racial bias as soon as they become aware of it. This is why it is important to recognize one’s biases to create a more just society.