Editor — For those in the community and this nation, who love guns, and believe that they have the right to have any gun, anywhere, any time, without restrictions (actually a minority of gun owners and even NRA members); you need to get something straight. Given the explosion of mass shootings, especially targeting children and youth, you had better fix this now, with reasonable regulation and an assault weapons ban. You need to take responsibility for what others do with these “rights”
The alternative is that this generation of traumatized kids reaches voting age and they WILL fix it. If those voters are pushed that far, gun lovers will be lucky to be left with a pop gun in a safe.