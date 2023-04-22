Have you noticed the beautiful flag flying over the entrance to Grass Valley from the South? Every time I drive up Hwy. 49 into Grass Valley my heart skips a beat when I see that magnificent flag.
I mentioned it to my sister one day and she said, “Oh, the Garrison Flag?”
I had never heard that term but I was pretty sure I knew what a Garrison was so I looked it up.
This little story proves that one can live a long time and still learn something new.
A Garrison Flag is 20’ hoist by 38’ fly. It is flown on U.S. Armed Forces forts and bases on Sundays and on special occasions like Armed Forces and Veterans Days.
Aboard a Navy Vessel it is called a Battle Ensign.
The largest Garrison flag was 30’ hoist and 34’ fly and flew over Ft. Mc Henry in the War of 1812.
It is the Flag Francis Scott Key saw from his battleship position in Charleston Harbor and inspired the poem he wrote which became our National Anthem.
Be sure to notice the Garrison Flag being flown over Grass Valley’s southern entrance. It is beautiful. It is majestic, it is patriotic, it is American!
Sally Knutson, Nevada City