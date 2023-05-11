I recently learned that the Dignity Health Urology clinic on Margaret Lane near Nevada County Memorial Hospital is being closed down due to poor productivity. This, while the clinic serves 18 to 20 patients a day with one urologist and one physician's assistant. In order for patients within the Dignity Health system to continue care with their current insurance they will have to travel down the hill to the Yuba City or Sacramento area, I'm told. This is a huge inconvenience for many, and for some quite possibly compromises their access to critical care. So much for "Human Kindness."
Rick Paulson, Grass Valley