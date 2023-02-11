Today’s world is an angry, miserable and sometimes unrecognizable place. Nasty politics, crime, homelessness have become the norm. A former KGB agent has disrupted the lives of a whole country and is intent on enslaving them while trying to rebuild the Soviet Union. The world is plagued with atrocities done in the name of religion such as Ireland with Catholic and Protestants, the Middle East with the fighting and hate between the Shia and Sunni sects of Islam. In the middle of all this a few days ago a bright light was extinguished. The world and I lost a beautiful soul.

She was lost to the affects of an aortic aneurysm and in a few days she was gone. She had a chaotic and nomadic life as a daughter of a Navy family. She never got to stay in one place long enough to form lasting friendships when it was suddenly time to move to a new base or location. Her childhood was also marred by a sometimes abusive relationship with her mom.

Rick deKuoop

Grass Valley