Today’s world is an angry, miserable and sometimes unrecognizable place. Nasty politics, crime, homelessness have become the norm. A former KGB agent has disrupted the lives of a whole country and is intent on enslaving them while trying to rebuild the Soviet Union. The world is plagued with atrocities done in the name of religion such as Ireland with Catholic and Protestants, the Middle East with the fighting and hate between the Shia and Sunni sects of Islam. In the middle of all this a few days ago a bright light was extinguished. The world and I lost a beautiful soul.
She was lost to the affects of an aortic aneurysm and in a few days she was gone. She had a chaotic and nomadic life as a daughter of a Navy family. She never got to stay in one place long enough to form lasting friendships when it was suddenly time to move to a new base or location. Her childhood was also marred by a sometimes abusive relationship with her mom.
She was a gifted natural athlete and some even branded her a Tom-boy. Believe me, she was all woman. One of the main frustrations in her young life was the lack of competitive sports for girls. Girls at the time were sometimes treated like fragile China dolls and were always steered to homemaking skills it seemed like for her own good. In her later years she reveled in the opening up of women’s sports for these later generations.
After her college years she discovered the sport of bowling which she attacked with the fervor of a frustrated and unfulfilled athlete. With hard work and joy over the years she raised her skill level to the rarified air of a 200+ average which she maintained for several years. She bowled in many State and regional tournaments winning several over the years. She also bowled in a few U.S. Opens and Queens events as well. She was rewarded with two career 300 games, one of which came in a tournament. Her love of the sport led her to many years of coaching Jr. Leagues. Doing this she passed on being paid but instead was compensated with free bowling coupons. These coupons were not used by Carey or me but were instead used to provide practice games free of charge to her many students. She also held a Wednesday open workshop and coaching for kids from 8 to 80 which she used her precious coupons for all who came.
All through those busy years she maintained a beautiful home, a happy hubby, and we shared the joy of raising a fine daughter. In later years we were blessed with grandchildren.
We were high school sweethearts and we spent 58 glorious years together as man and wife. Those years came to an end on Jan. 28. I am left grieving but also left with the joy of all our many years together to relive until my time comes. My advice to all is to focus on the joy of life and look away from all the trauma in the world and enjoy all the wonderful people in your life instead. Our time on Earth is limited so enjoy each moment as though it were your last. Our 58 year honey moon has been put on pause and if everything we have heard is true we’ll continue it again.
Carey and I have danced our last dance and I am reminded of one of “our songs” from the school dances and sock hops. The words go, “Just say so long because lovers never say goodbye”. So long Carey, love, Rick.