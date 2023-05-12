Good morning. I see that the State Government is trying to draft a law to prevent fentanyl deaths. They should instead try to pass a law against stupidity. Every one of us knows that drug is fatal in even small doses but yet these stupid people keep playing Russian roulette with it.
Frankly I'm tired of grieving parents going on TV begging the State to do something about their kid's death when the solution was closer to home all along. Everyone made fun of Nancy Reagan's "Just say no" campaign. She was too old, rich, Republican and square to butt into people's lives. Okay chumps.....it turns out she was right! If more folks would have said no these lost souls would still be around and probably most of the homeless situation would gone too. When you try and house the homeless most will "just say no" to giving up drugs and stay on the street. I mean how unfair to try and give me housing but implementing rules that won't let me do my thing. Am I angry at all these unfortunate deaths, you bet I am! Am I sorry for the loved ones of these overdoses, you bet I am! But I am angrier that these deaths were preventable by "just saying no" to that crap in the first place. Frankly I consider these deaths more as suicides instead. Maybe we can finally admit finally that Nancy Reagan was right. Unhip but right all along, wasn't she. Thank You.