Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, has been quoted as saying, “If you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes accepted as truth.” A recent missive from Congressman Kevin Kiley reminded me of this thought. Always one to pander to his base, he proudly declared his support for “school choice.” I believe that the choice initiative has little to do with excellence in education. At its heart, funded by the dollars of wealthy families, it’s a ploy to segregate wealthy children from the middle class riff-raff and get taxpayers to pay for it.
As a retired educator who’s never lost his passion for good education - for all children - I’ve never seen any research supporting “choice” as an avenue to excellence. The research supports, overwhelmingly, enhanced preparation for all children before they enter school. Enriching young children with a broad awareness of the world, a vocabulary approaching 70,000 words, simple counting and numeracy skills, and perhaps helping their families with basic needs will overwhelmingly help them succeed in our public schools. Robbing our schools of dollars that could prepare and support all children is at best, selfish, at worst, criminal. I call it “arrogance of wealth.”