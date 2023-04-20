While much of what Darrell Berkheimer recently opined about the GOP was spot-on, I feel he whiffed on the underlying cause: lazy voters - lazy voters from both parties. Ginned up on partisan propaganda, far too many lazy voters, cycle after cycle, vote party over principle. Knowing that they can keep a huge segment of the electorate mindlessley in tow, party leaders are free to gerrymander, favor the interests of campaign donors, and pander to the fringes interested in waging the culture war. One need look no farther than our 3rd District "mis-representative", Kevin Kiley, to see the process in action. While Kiley goes to great effort to appear busy in Congress, he does no more than toe the party line and broadcast the current narrative. Knowing that he doesn't have to represent the interests of the majority, he's emboldened to pander to the MAGA fringe to the east and wealthy Placer County interests that put Republicans over the top in our district. Until voters do their job and vote issues and performance over party, we'll be stuck with aloof, self-aggrandizing, politicians, deaf to the values of their constituency.
Richard Howell, Nevada City