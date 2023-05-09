Most of the discussion about Rise Gold and the reopening surrounds environmental impact or economic benefit, i.e., will it help the economy, bring jobs, etc.. I need to point out that there is perhaps an equally important reason to stop this mad short term money grab by a few.
Some background… I am a recently retired professional electrical engineer. After college I worked with a major utility, an instrumentation company, a large multinational consulting engineering firm and then, in 1994, I started my own company and built it into a leading system integration firm. Before starting my own company I worked in significant positions at a range of corporations and gained extremely valuable, in fact, completely necessary experience. I established a great reputation within the community of companies in our industry. In other words, I built a strong resume. Without that resume and experience I would never have been able to get contracts with Santa Clara County, Alameda County, The State of California, Federal Contracts, many fortune 100 companies, etc, etc, etc… In fact, in some cases if I could not demonstrate that a contract would not constitute more than 10% of my business revenue, I would NOT get the contract. They cared, and rightly so, about hiring a business without the resources to absorb some bumps in the road. I believe this was a sound practice because I’ve witnessed well meaning companies and their employees get hammered (kicked off projects, sued, bankruptcy) due to a single mistake on a large project. I believe you, as our elected reps and stewards of our great county, should care at least as much.
My point and I don’t want this to be personal but unfortunately, we have no choice. This is not Rio Tinto, Newmont or Barrick (huge mining corps).. There is one person running the show. Rise’s web page has a listing of management who appear to be elsewhere doing other things which makes sense when this not ever going to be a full time gig for them. They are there for window dressing, a common theme in stock speculation. Why are we, for such a high risk project, even considering a company that has NO resume of successful projects. Your own purchasing department would not hire them to wash windows without demonstrating some experience. You would never allow a major construction project to be engineered by unlicensed persons or constructed by a company having only one failed project to their name. Yes, I know you aren’t contracting with Rise Gold but you CANNOT close your eyes to the facts. If you compare just about any successful business persons LinkedIn page to Rise Gold’s CEO, you’d understand what I’m saying. ZERO — He lists Rise Gold and a university with no endorsements or previous experience (and apparently we know why)… When you invest in a company you are investing in people (or a person). Unfortunately, it appears Rise Gold’s investors have not done their homework (or perhaps they are looking for losses to offset their successful investments). I don’t know about them but your decisions are more than rubber stamps. Endorsing this scheme is using our future as capital for some outsiders penny stock speculation. The citizens of this county expect you to invest wisely.