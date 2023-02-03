Have you been thinking about installing a solar system on your home or business? It’s time to think fast. The California Public Utilities Commission passed new rules in late 2022 that change the amount you will get paid for electricity from your solar system that you send back to the grid. That will change the amount of time it takes to the solar system to pay for itself.
For existing solar system owners and those who install before April 13, 2023, PG&E pays you for excess electricity from your system at the same rate they charge you for electricity. This occurs once you reach a so-called baseline usage that is calculated for your area. So, in the winter your electricity usage will probably exceed the system production, but as you move towards summer your system will produce more power than you need and you can get a 1 for 1 credit for that excess power. At the end of the billing year you get a true-up statement that shows whether you owe anything besides basic transmission cost charges.
Under the so-called Net Energy Metering 3.0 (NEM 3.0) rules recently adopted, PG&E will only pay an average of $.08 per kilowatt hour versus $.30 under the old system. There will still be a 30% federal tax credit against installation costs, but solar industry experts say that the payback period for a system will go from about 4.5 years to as much as 9 years depending on how the system is financed. Owners of existing systems will be “grandfathered” in and will not be affected by the new rules.
There are also new rules regarding battery storage connected to solar. In addition to the federal tax credit, there will be new funding through the state Self Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) to encourage battery installations. Batteries in conjunction with solar systems allow owners to store excess power during the peak of the day and sell it back to PG&E at maximum rates during the high demand hours in the late afternoon and evening and also provides backup power during an outage. Estimates suggest that the payback for a solar plus battery system will be about the same as for the solar system alone, though the battery will add $10,000 or more to the cost. Owners of existing systems will also be eligible for battery incentives through SGIP.
If you want to go solar, get on the phone now to explore costs and options. Besides buying a system outright there are leasing programs that allow one to get a system without the big upfront costs. As long as your installer has gotten an approved interconnection agreement by April 13, 2023 you can qualify for the currently existing PG&E rate structure. Installers are emphasizing getting applications in a month ahead of the deadline. When shopping, consider carefully the reliability of the company. There are a number of local companies with long track records of great service and your business supports local jobs.
Reed Hamilton has lived outside Grass Valley for 40 years and is dedicated to preserving our natural resources that will ensure a sound local economy. He is a member of the Nevada County Energy Action Plan working group and NC- Climate Action Now.