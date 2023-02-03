Have you been thinking about installing a solar system on your home or business? It’s time to think fast. The California Public Utilities Commission passed new rules in late 2022 that change the amount you will get paid for electricity from your solar system that you send back to the grid. That will change the amount of time it takes to the solar system to pay for itself.

For existing solar system owners and those who install before April 13, 2023, PG&E pays you for excess electricity from your system at the same rate they charge you for electricity. This occurs once you reach a so-called baseline usage that is calculated for your area. So, in the winter your electricity usage will probably exceed the system production, but as you move towards summer your system will produce more power than you need and you can get a 1 for 1 credit for that excess power. At the end of the billing year you get a true-up statement that shows whether you owe anything besides basic transmission cost charges.

Reed Hamilton has lived outside Grass Valley for 40 years and is dedicated to preserving our natural resources that will ensure a sound local economy. He is a member of the Nevada County Energy Action Plan working group and NC- Climate Action Now.