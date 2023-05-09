The recent “Other Voices” submission from Paul Schwartz (Ideas & Opinions 03/31/23) that discussed “Incompatible Uses” for the defunct Idaho Maryland Mine property, triggered my ongoing concerns about safety related to the delivery, storage and use of Ammonium Nitrate Explosives.

As Paul identified, there are few if any mines with as many neighborhoods so close to an operating mine as the proposed mine. He used the example of the City of Auburn that when reviewing the Baltimore Ravine Specific Plan, determined that “Mining is Incompatible with adjacent Land Uses” This is the exact situation that we have in Nevada County; Mining is in our history and we should appreciate the fact that it spurred development in this beautiful foothill area, but it should never again be part of our environment. There is absolutely no reason why we should expose anyone in the community to all the hazards and pollutants related to opening and operating a mine