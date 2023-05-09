The recent “Other Voices” submission from Paul Schwartz (Ideas & Opinions 03/31/23) that discussed “Incompatible Uses” for the defunct Idaho Maryland Mine property, triggered my ongoing concerns about safety related to the delivery, storage and use of Ammonium Nitrate Explosives.
As Paul identified, there are few if any mines with as many neighborhoods so close to an operating mine as the proposed mine. He used the example of the City of Auburn that when reviewing the Baltimore Ravine Specific Plan, determined that “Mining is Incompatible with adjacent Land Uses” This is the exact situation that we have in Nevada County; Mining is in our history and we should appreciate the fact that it spurred development in this beautiful foothill area, but it should never again be part of our environment. There is absolutely no reason why we should expose anyone in the community to all the hazards and pollutants related to opening and operating a mine
In a February 2022 Letter to The Union, I questioned why we could possibly allow the use of explosives in this community. I listed 6 (there are many more) instances where Ammonium Nitrate explosions intentionally or accidentally caused death and injuries to hundreds of people. It is so dangerous that it needs extremely high levels of security at all times.
In the Draft Environmental Impact Report it states that compliance with applicable federal, state and local regulations would “minimize” the potential for the mine project to result in a significant hazard to the public or the environment through the routine transport, use to disposal of hazardous materials” Why should the community be exposed to ANY significant hazard? It makes absolutely no sense. We must insist that mining is an “Incompatible Use” in our community.
I applaud the fact that the County Staff has made recommendation “A” to the deny the rezoning for the Brunswick site, to deny the height variance for the tall structures, and to “take no action” regarding approval of the Use Permit. Taking “no action” effectively kills the project.
The recommendation to the Board of Supervisors was to take NO ACTION on the following project components and entitlements:
Approving a Development Agreement, approving a Use Permit and Reclamation Plan, approving the Management Plans, approving the Boundary Line Adjustment, approving the Parcel Map Amendment.
However the recommendation to approve the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) is not acceptable. Numerous experts have provided feedback on how seriously flawed the FEIR is. The explosives issue is just one of many legal challenges that will take place should this be approved. Let’s put this painful chapter of our history behind us and encourage the property owners to develop the property in a way that complies with all the zoning requirements and makes a positive impact on the economy and our environment.
Join me and the many others who oppose the proposed mine on May 10th and possibly May 11th at the Rood Center. Prepare a 3 minute comment to let the Planning Commission know how you feel. I’ll be there with a “No Mine” sign and possibly an “Incompatible Use” sign.