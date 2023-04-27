What I’ve learned from the trial
Regardless of Judge Patterson’s decision, Ben Mossman’s years on Banks Island raise serious questions for Nevada County’s decision-makers. He may be found personally liable and sentenced to time in prison. Or, he might be spared, leaving the empty husk of his prior company hanging from the gallows of liability. Nevada County’s Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors would be wise to study the whole of what happened at the Yellow Giant Mine.
Mr. Mossman’s pitches always include a kind of dog whistle for his potential investors. “Nevada County”, he says, “is the lead agency for the permitting process. It’s not the state and not the federal government.” The secret message doesn’t require a decoder ring to figure out. It’s been eighty years since the Idaho-Maryland was part of a mature, knowledgeable mining culture. Investors in junior mines have lost millions because of government meddling. Nevada County is the perfect soil from which to reap mining’s most abundant treasures unabated.
Using doubt as a lever to peer under the rock, here are some take-aways from my weeks as a virtual visitor in a small provincial courtroom in British Columbia.
Regulations
Canadian statutes ensure that mine owners and corporations operate responsibly, as governed by the Mines Act, the Waters Act, the Environmental Management Act, and the Fisheries Act. The strict liability placed on the mine manager is intended to threaten handcuffs for anyone who might be tempted to acquiesce to criminal conduct. But what will govern a mine in Nevada County, a local government that has no working memory of ore extraction? Do our statutes deeply and specifically address the details of modern mining, or do they leave gaping holes through ambiguous and nearly unenforceable terms? A pirate code, more… guidelines, than actual rules.
Regulators
Statutes are only as effective as the agencies that enforce them. And in British Columbia, where mining has continued uninterrupted for centuries, multiple agencies at least try to ensure accountability specific to mining. While environmental managers in B.C. have been steeped in the complexities and risks involved in mining, Nevada County’s expertise is in writing permits for rooftop solar and deck additions. So, who will have our backs if Rise Gold, vastly larger than Banks Island, racks up millions in debt and trips over mismanagement of a complex business. As history is wont to repeat, would Mossman find the best attorney money can buy to incarcerate a nonhuman entity drained of its cash as he looks to the next frontier in resource extraction?
Expert Analysis
Scientific reports and expert analyses don’t solve problems. Scientists can try to describe what happened in the past. Analysts can model potential future outcomes to quantify risk. Compared to B.C., Rise Gold relies heavily on non-mining-specific environmental laws in addition to scientific reports to claim it will ensure public safety. Presumably, Mr. Mossman published the same expert analysis and proformas for investors and inspectors before reopening the Yellow Giant Mine. Ironically, it was science that quantified the resulting damage to the environment. The judge will only decide who is responsible for something everyone admits was a crime.
Job Security
Rise Gold has promised sky-high wages as long as they’re in business. When a Grass Valley mine failed in 1940, there were any number of local operations still hiring. Gold was like that back then. Since the 1970’s in Nevada County, talent from the Bay Area put on the Grass Valley Group’s “pinecone handcuffs” and relocated here. Now, there are engineers who regularly entertain valuable offers from within our new economy without relocating, missing a car payment, or their dream vacation. Even Banks Island Gold workers could apply at another mine in B. C. Where will the former Rise Gold miner go for work?
Payroll
The promises Ben Mossman made to starry-eyed workers in B.C. are strikingly similar to Rise Gold’s Facebook blitz targeting Nevada County’s young men. The 100 or so mostly male workers on Banks Island never dreamed they’d be unemployed inside of a year. Many of them never reached their first “$100,000 average annual salary”. I wonder if they received the severance package listed in the unsecured creditors chart or if they had to foreclose on their first-time home purchase. Did they have to sell the new truck they bought to avoid their own credit hit?
Economic Growth
Banks Island Gold’s board of directors all fled within months of the spill. The tally of creditors, including severance packages and vacation pay, and local businesses who gambled on Mossman’s projections approached $15 million. Furthermore, the company’s bond of $420,000 didn’t come close to covering the costs of environmental cleanup. Canadian taxpayers inherited a rusting industrial wasteland, gaping flooded caverns that were once mine portals, deforested roads-to-nowhere scars, discarded fuel barrels, and unmeasurable seepage into the ocean. Can Nevada County sustain a similar hit by a substantially larger Rise Gold collapse?
It would be one thing if we were being told, “this time it’ll be different”. A little humility goes a long way. But that’s not the message coming from Ben Mossman, not even from Rise Gold or Jarryd Gonzalez. Their message is “trust us, it’s all going to be fine”.
There are proponents on social media who have tried to wave off the environmental and safety concerns under Mr. Mossman’s watch, minimizing what they call “a little bit of mud”. But how could something so small could devastate such an otherwise intelligent and well-funded operation? It doesn’t add up. Not even the Crown Prosecutor, Geoffrey McDonald or Chilwin Cheng, Ben Mossman’s, attorney denies the presence of the environmental disaster. They’ve lived with this story for almost a decade. No, the matter currently in The Hon. Judge Patterson’s hands is, who did this? Who is liable? He will depend on specific laws and active regulators who guide thousands of active mines to operate profitably and safely. Most of them fall out of compliance at times. Most of those recover as a result of good management and disciplined practice.
There aren’t thousands of mines under consideration here. There’s only one. If California’s laws are even slightly unclear about who is liable for keeping all of us safe from the Idaho-Maryland Mine, it’s the doubter in me that says Ben Mossman will likely make sure it isn’t him.