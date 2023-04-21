In the April 5th Other Voices column in The Union, Bruce Herring reminds us that, as EF Schumacher said, “Small is Beautiful” when it comes to the evolution of our cars. Until electric vehicle battery technology evolves a few more notches, I’m going to get back to thinking small.

But in his last paragraph, ‘PS’, Mr. Herring ‘buried the lead’ about gold demand and inspired me to do a little arithmetic.