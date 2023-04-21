In the April 5th Other Voices column in The Union, Bruce Herring reminds us that, as EF Schumacher said, “Small is Beautiful” when it comes to the evolution of our cars. Until electric vehicle battery technology evolves a few more notches, I’m going to get back to thinking small.
But in his last paragraph, ‘PS’, Mr. Herring ‘buried the lead’ about gold demand and inspired me to do a little arithmetic.
The World Gold Council says there is about 208,874 metric tonnes of gold already above ground, most of it sitting in vaults, doing absolutely nothing except making bankers feel warm and fuzzy. The same source indicates that the annual demand for gold for actual technological use has hovered around 330 metric tonnes per year over the last decade.
Based on this authoritative data, there is already enough gold lying around for over 600 years of technology ‘need’ for gold. Someone please tell me why we need to dig up more gold? And if you own gold as an investment, wouldn’t it be logical to be an absolute opponent of all gold mining?
There is no need for any more gold mining anywhere, least of all here in Grass Valley.
Peter Burnes, Grass Valley