The most recent alarm sounded by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) brings back to mind Herb Lindberg’s rebuttal (The Union, 2/22/23) of my Other Voices, “Fascism rises as climate collapses,” (2/14/23). His “rebuttal” immediately demonstrated its falsity in the headline: “Climate is holding steady, to which fascism is irrelevant.”

To say that the climate is stable flies in the face of a worldwide consensus among scientists that human-caused climate change has already reached crisis stage with catastrophic disruptions to the biosphere looming over humanity unless we drastically curb burning of fossil fuels. Representing reputable scientists from many countries, the alarm they are sounding warns that without a 50% reduction in fossil fuel use by 2030, we will pass the “tipping point” for a planet increasingly hostile to human life. Many species will go extinct, and much of the human race will be threatened by an increase in what used to be rare climate disasters. A look out the window shows intensification of already dangerously damaging weather. Among the alarming warnings from climate scientists: If we continue to mismanage water resources, 2 billion people (a quarter of the planet’s current population) will lack potable water.

Dr. Pete Sabey is a retired Marriage and Family Therapist with a doctorate in Counseling Psychology. He lives in Grass Valley.