The most recent alarm sounded by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) brings back to mind Herb Lindberg’s rebuttal (The Union, 2/22/23) of my Other Voices, “Fascism rises as climate collapses,” (2/14/23). His “rebuttal” immediately demonstrated its falsity in the headline: “Climate is holding steady, to which fascism is irrelevant.”
To say that the climate is stable flies in the face of a worldwide consensus among scientists that human-caused climate change has already reached crisis stage with catastrophic disruptions to the biosphere looming over humanity unless we drastically curb burning of fossil fuels. Representing reputable scientists from many countries, the alarm they are sounding warns that without a 50% reduction in fossil fuel use by 2030, we will pass the “tipping point” for a planet increasingly hostile to human life. Many species will go extinct, and much of the human race will be threatened by an increase in what used to be rare climate disasters. A look out the window shows intensification of already dangerously damaging weather. Among the alarming warnings from climate scientists: If we continue to mismanage water resources, 2 billion people (a quarter of the planet’s current population) will lack potable water.
Asserting that climate is stable has as much credibility as saying that the Trump-incited mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 were just tourists getting a little rowdy on their visit to the Capitol.
The second half of Lindberg’s headline states that fascism has nothing to do with climate. That misses the entire point of my article: The severe effects of climate collapse generate fearfulness. When people are afraid, many are quick to rush into the arms of authoritarian leaders, who promise solutions they can’t possibly deliver. What they do deliver is destruction of democracy, violence, and scapegoating of out-groups. Trump did not succeed in this, but he came close. And he remains dangerous, increasingly so as various criminal and civic indictments close in on him.
Lindberg lists his doctorate in Physics Engineering, but to my mind his article demonstrates more ideology than engineering expertise. As Tom Durkin pointed out (Hits/Misses, 2/23), the tinyurl.com to which Lindberg referred readers cites “Prager U” which is not a university but a source of right wing propaganda named after a right wing talk show host!
I visited the tinyurl; it featured various speakers who sounded very authoritative. The message I took away was: “Don’t worry. Build more nuclear power plants.” OK. Despite the hazard of nuclear accidents, terrorism, and the unsolved problem of nuclear waste storage, an argument can be made that in the face of a collapsing climate, some risky trade-offs may be necessary. But France, which is the nation most dependent on nuclear power, is facing a crisis due to the obsolescence of its numerous nuclear power plants.
Additionally, although my doctorate is not in Engineering or Physics, I do know that nuclear power plants are enormously expensive and take a long time to go online. I suspect that putting those vast resources into sustainable energy sources (solar, wind, hydrothermal, and harnessing the vast potential of ocean tidal movement) is the rational path before us. We need a Manhattan-Project-scale full-court press on renewables simply to prevent further damage. We are a rich nation and can afford to put our money not where our mouths are, but where our brains should be.
Dr. Pete Sabey is a retired Marriage and Family Therapist with a doctorate in Counseling Psychology. He lives in Grass Valley.