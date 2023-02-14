Extreme weather events across the planet are manifestations of climate chaos, which is finally being recognized as climate crisis. This is rapidly becoming climate collapse, which is a warning of climate catastrophe heading in the next few decades toward climate apocalypse. The collapsing climate is happening at the same time as authoritarianism and fascism are on the rise in most countries around the globe. This is not a coincidence.

Recently the New York Times reported that in the 2022 election Republicans actually won the popular vote. Whether that was due to voter suppression among Blacks and Hispanics is unclear and wasn’t addressed–-to my mind a serious oversight. It’s hard to know whether climate collapse and fascism are on a collision course or are actually working synergistically, each fueling the other in a vicious downward spiral. Homo sapiens, insufficiently evolved, definitely is showing a lack of wisdom. If anything, human evolution appears to be running in reverse.

Dr. Pete Sabey is a retired Marriage and Family Therapist living in Grass Valley.