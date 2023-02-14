Extreme weather events across the planet are manifestations of climate chaos, which is finally being recognized as climate crisis. This is rapidly becoming climate collapse, which is a warning of climate catastrophe heading in the next few decades toward climate apocalypse. The collapsing climate is happening at the same time as authoritarianism and fascism are on the rise in most countries around the globe. This is not a coincidence.
Recently the New York Times reported that in the 2022 election Republicans actually won the popular vote. Whether that was due to voter suppression among Blacks and Hispanics is unclear and wasn’t addressed–-to my mind a serious oversight. It’s hard to know whether climate collapse and fascism are on a collision course or are actually working synergistically, each fueling the other in a vicious downward spiral. Homo sapiens, insufficiently evolved, definitely is showing a lack of wisdom. If anything, human evolution appears to be running in reverse.
People worldwide have become fearful of the narrowing of future opportunity, or even a total foreclosing of the future. Youth mental health is being severely impacted by dread of a bleak or non-existent future. This has led to a spike in teen suicide. (Please see “Note to Young People” below.)
Normally progressive in outlook, many young people are joining their elders in turning to authoritarian leaders–who promise salvation which they can’t possibly deliver. Historically people seem to have chosen authoritarianism when they are fearful, and this widespread fear could be considered another global pandemic.
But won’t human ingenuity come up with a technological fix? Perhaps.
At best, technology may alleviate some of the worst consequences of our carelessness. But more likely that is delusional. The pervasive damage we have done–and are continuing to do to our biosphere– is judged by most scientists as irretrievably past the tipping point where repair might have been possible had we heeded warnings years ago and not been misled by the fossil fuel industry. The tidal force of displaced populations from islands, coastal cities, and desertification of formerly fertile farmland, seems likely to overwhelm even the most ingenious efforts to adapt.
This gloomy message is of the sort that makes people want to kill the messenger. To prevent that dire fate, let me add one important hopeful note: The election of Lula in Brazil and his immediate strong moves to halt and reverse Bolsonaro’s rape of the Amazon, the “lungs of the planet.” If Lula is not overthrown, and if he succeeds in his efforts, that may slow some of the accelerating deterioration of our biosphere. This would be good news, and deserves massive support from the U.S. and other wealthy nations.
Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how much of earth’s human population will survive, along with a greatly diminished biodiversity. In the contest between fascism and climate, climate is certain to prevail. Planet earth will survive. Most of us now living, including the fascists among us, will not.
NOTE TO YOUNG PEOPLE: “The Young” will be most readers since I just celebrated my 88th birthday. This note is directed primarily to teens and secondarily to those in the 20-50 age-group who will have to deal with the carelessness of my generation--for which I apologize (for whatever that’s worth!). Depressing as my message is, it is not meant to create paralysis. Nor to create suicidal despair. Anyone even thinking of ending their life is strongly encouraged to access the 988 help-line.
Life is a precious and unrepeatable gift. If it doesn’t feel that way to you, I would encourage you to find a group that is engaged in social and environmental activism. Or if that feels too difficult, talking to a school counselor or a therapist can be very helpful.
What I hope for all those of you inheriting this damaged planet is to become active, spurred on and inspired by the hopeful activism of Greta Thunberg, who healed her depression by becoming a courageous activist. And there are many like her who aren’t making headlines. Join their numbers and make your voices heard.
And one final note: Don’t let fear tempt you into supporting authoritarianism. The Germans who believed Hitler’s claim that he would “Make Germany Great Again” lived to regret that mistake. And Trump, who got his MAGA slogan straight from Hitler, came dangerously close to taking U.S.A. down that dangerous road. The Bible says “the meek shall inherit the earth.” I believe we must now say that if there is an earth to inherit, it won’t be the meek but the activists and organizers. Make the most of it.
Dr. Pete Sabey is a retired Marriage and Family Therapist living in Grass Valley.