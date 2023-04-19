With the world’s reliance on electric products, reopening the Idaho Maryland mine is a must. Gold is the best conductor of electricity. It’s not right that other countries who do not mine responsibly, ethically or cleanly get to supply the world’s demand for gold. We could deliver a world class example on how to mine the right way. Gold will be mined regardless, so ask yourself if it’s ok to buy products like cell phones, computers, and electric cars with gold as a conductor that come from companies that are not regulated in other countries.
Pete Perez, Grass Valley