On September 1, 2022, Matthew Coulter was wrongly arrested by Grass Valley Police on charges he bit construction worker Mark Olsen on the neck and "brandished" an orange box cutter-style knife. Video evidence from City Mast Cam, Coulter’s phone, and construction worker Mark Nelson’s phone reveal the construction workers initiated the violent attack. (See videos on The Union's website).
Coulter, kicked and beaten unconscious, suffered a broken finger, boot marks on his neck and shoulder, and other serious injuries. He went to the hospital and then to jail.
Coulter was arrested at the scene and charged with felony assault and misdemeanor battery on only the false statements of Nelson and Olsen. If the police had viewed the cell phones, Nelson and Olsen would have been arrested instead of Coulter.
Chief Gammelgard stated all video evidence “was shared to the DA’s office on September 6, 2022.” He then kept Coulter’s phone until February 22, 2023. If he had immediately released the phone to ’s public defender, the charges would have been dropped.
Jesse Wilson, the district attorney, didn’t turn over the video evidence to the public defender until February 10, five full months after the incident. Coulter was able to retrieve his phone on February 22, after Chief Gammelgard admitted he still had it.
Coulter went to jail on false charges, when everyone knew it, and has been the victim of continued malicious prosecution by the District Attorney’s Office.
Video from Nelson’s phone, and the unexpected video from a City Mast Cam, clearly contradict Nelson and Olsen’s statements that Coulter initiated the attack. The Mast Cam video shows Coulter walking with his bicycle. At the 46-second mark, a construction worker, Olsen, comes from behind and hits him. Coulter drops his bicycle and begins videoing Olsen with his phone camera. A verbal altercation follows.
Both videos show Coulter circling his bicycle and backing up while holding his phone. Olsen then grabs his arm, taking him down. Nelson jumps in and both men proceed to kick and beat Coulter. Nelson is seen visibly kicking .
The police arrive on the scene to a badly injured and bleeding Coulter, furious he has been attacked. He was immediately handcuffed and told to sit down.
Nelson makes his statement to the police that Coulter “jumped on his partner and bit him on the back of the neck. Brother that’s where it ends for me, so I laid hands on him. I tried to pull him off and then I called you.”
Nelson then pulls a plastic orange utility knife out of his pocket and hands it to the officer, saying he took it out of Coulter’s hand when he jumped on his co-worker’s back. “It was on him while he was biting his neck. He jumped on my co-worker, and bit him on the back of the neck while he pulled out the ‘friggin’ utility knife. We actually were attacked by Matt. I got on top of Matt and grabbed him around the neck. I’m not going to f***in’ lie. I took him down.”
The officer asks Nelson if any part of the knife was open. He said no, “but I just ripped that damn thing off.”
Olsen then states, “He grabbed me from behind and bit on my neck, that’s when it started. When his camera got in my face, then I grabbed that. He grabbed my arm and put my neck in his mouth. That’s when I got physical. I was standing on the other side of his bike. He had a knife. Mark (Nelson) grabbed it out of his hand.”
No orange knife was visible in any of the videos.
At the court hearing with Judge Heidelberger, Public Defender Haley Dewey, asked the judge to view videos of the incident. The judge refused.
Subsequently, Assistant District Attorney Helenaz Hill lobbied for “NO BAIL, in all his pending matters, or at least, revoke his OR status and set bail above schedule”.
The judge then set bail at $50K. Hadn’t Hill previously viewed the videos? It’s incomprehensible that our DA, having viewed the videos, would continue to prosecute on false charges.
On September 29, Judge Linda Sloven, abruptly dismissed the felony charges but kept the misdemeanor charges which have kept Coulter having to reappear in court. It makes one wonder if Grass Valley Chief of Police and the District Attorney’s Office has been willing to let a wrongful arrest and false charges continue through the court, and it calls into question the validity of all Coulter’s court cases in which he is defending himself.
The fact that Coulter was arrested on charges that he initiated the attack and "brandished" the box cutter knife are patently false. I asked Chief Gammelgard why Nelson and Olsen weren’t arrested. He said, “the videos are open to interpretation.” Really?
All this time no one has done a damn thing to correct the false charges; not the police, not the DA, and not the judges. Despite Coulter filing charges against Nelson and Olsen on February 10 , no one has bothered to arrest Nelson and Olsen.
Personally, I am appalled the District Attorney would withhold video evidence for five months. What possible reason could there be for this, other than to maliciously harass someone in court.
Wrongfully charging someone, withholding evidence, letting someone sit in jail for a month, then continuing to make them defend themselves in court, is a miscarriage of justice. Those knowingly participating in this dereliction of duty, and there are a few, should be removed from their jobs.
Coulter has now had five public defenders who seem incapable of adequately representing him. I asked Keri Cline, of the Public Defender’s Office, to step in and get this mess straightened out.
To view the video footage visit The Union's YouTube link at https://youtu.be/XMliQEO4cdY
Pauli Halstead
Nevada City