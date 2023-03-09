On September 1, 2022, Matthew Coulter was wrongly arrested by Grass Valley Police on charges he bit construction worker Mark Olsen on the neck and "brandished" an orange box cutter-style knife. Video evidence from City Mast Cam, Coulter’s phone, and construction worker Mark Nelson’s phone reveal the construction workers initiated the violent attack. (See videos on The Union's website). 

Coulter, kicked and beaten unconscious, suffered a broken finger, boot marks on his neck and shoulder, and other serious injuries. He went to the hospital and then to jail.