I am sure the Supervisors are congratulating themselves on their unanimous vote to approve the Ranch House project. But let’s look at what happened.
First, I listened intently and agreed with all those voices in favor of supportive housing for mentally ill community members. The need for this is obvious. But, as one neighbor stated, “just not on this particular piece of property.”
Even though the county had site control, a condition of securing the grant, the property has been fraught with problems. A former owner had partially messed up the sensitive wetlands. Subsequently, the county refused to grant two former owners their projects because of the wetlands. Fast forward to 2015, the county entered into a contractual agreement with the Eden Ranch Homeowners Association, which stated, in exchange for granting an easement to the proposed solar field (established in 2016), “the existing house would remain” and “there would be no more development on the property.”
As things progressed, at the November 10th Planning Commission meeting, at a subsequent meeting with Heidi Hall, and during last week’s Supervisors meeting, the agreement was never acknowledged. Poof, the county conveniently ignored the agreement like it never happened.
Another glaring problem, not solved in the vote, is the berm containing tons of concrete and asphalt, moved from the Newtown Road project and dumped near the wetlands. The berm is now described as landscaping. The trees planted on top of the berm, in hardly any soil, died.
Currently the plan is to replant the dirty fill instead of relocating it. This was one of the main issues with the opposition to the project, the fact that this toxic material has been leaching into the wetlands and impeding water flow. Apparently, there was a 2016 inspection to place the road material on site ‘temporarily’, however, after several public records requests, the county has not been able to produce permits for grading, landscaping, and final inspections. Either there’s a lack of transparency or poor record keeping. As an environmentalist, Supervisor Hall must ensure the road material gets relocated and the new landscaping is planted in good soil, not only for the trees, but to protect the wetlands.
The biggest objection to the project, other than the astronomical cost of $4.3 million, is that over the last fourteen years of client occupancy, sufficient support services have been lacking to monitor clients’ problematic behaviors. The neighbors were given phone numbers of staff to call, or have the option of calling law enforcement. However, this is not solving the problem. The neighbor’s job is not to police the program. That’s the job of Behavioral Health. The No Place Like Home Grant application stated significant on-site support, not just meds delivered twice daily. Phebe Bell did not give great assurance that there would ever be someone on-site for sufficient time to quell the neighbor’s concerns.
Historically, the county does not have a great track record for support services with many property owners who have leased units to clients. My personal experience, as a property manager of six units in Grass Valley, was a 90% failure rate because of the lack of supervision and not being able to get services to the clients in time to remediate problems. I had to call the police many times and deal with the fallout of bad behavior myself. The lack of training for housing success resulted in over twenty thousand dollars in property damage caused by several client-tenants. The county has never offered to compensate for any of the damage. Not their problem!
So now, a promise of adequate support services for the Ranch House clients, when historically it has been lacking, falls on deaf ears. The neighbors wanted better assurances. The only thing they did get in the deal was the promise of a fence—a small bone, to say the least.
It remains to be seen whether Supervisor Hall, and the rest of the Supervisors, who made a point of saying they hear the neighbor’s concerns, really do hear, and are willing to problem-solve as the building gets constructed and clients begin to live at the Ranch House.
Everyone agrees we need housing for our mentally ill community members. Importantly as well, Ranch House neighbors need guaranteed support services on-site to ensure their safety and the peaceful enjoyment of their lives. As Phebe Bell stated, “We are committed to being good neighbors with all of our housing projects.” The ball is now in the County’s court to follow through and be a good neighbor.