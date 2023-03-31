The economist representing RDN and the Niehaus Economic Impact Report on the proposal to reopen the defunct Idaho Maryland Mine at the 12/15/22 webinar spoke about their research into comparable projects and the impact of introducing industrial mining on real estate values. RDN stated that there were no comparable studies or approvals of mining enterprises as close to residential neighborhoods as the defunct Idaho Maryland Mine is to the 90 homes within a half mile of the proposed industrial site. They also stated they could find no comparable industrial mining enterprises approved or operating 24 hour a day, seven days a week located as close as a half mile to residential development. Therefore, they could only speculate on the impact to real estate values. The obvious question is how many proposed industrial mining projects were rejected by governing municipalities because of the adjacency to residential development and the resulting negative impacts?

Excerpts From Exhibit A, Draft Statement of Reasons to Permit Development in a Mineral Resource Zone, City of Auburn

Paul Schwartz

Grass Valley