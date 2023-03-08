At first the Red Cross set everything up at the Veterans Building in Grass Valley without proper assistance from the county. Then after, there was drug use and wanton drinking of alcoholic beverages by people known to the county as criminals. The County Veterans Service Officer was brought in as “Shelter Manager”.
The first thing the County Veterans Service Officer did was order everyone out at about 4 p.m. for one and a half hours to walk around in the slushy snow. Coincidentally, the county waited until the busses had stopped running. But don’t worry it didn’t rain, then hail, then snow on us until the last thirty minutes or so. And it was above freezing when we were forced out.
When we returned we all got treated suspect with less respect and few liberties being ordered around like criminals by our sad excuse for a County Veterans Service Officer even though the offending parties had been either been arrested by or told to leave the shelter by the Grass Valley police.
Now to be sure I am a veteran and can honestly say our County Veterans Service Officer has never done anything for me that I have asked, or agreed to try to do anything for any veteran I know who needs assistance. They will help us get a copy of our DD214. Wait, the Army gives everyone more than one copy, so...
And when I contact the officer regarding homeless veterans, he simply says to me “there is nothing I can do”. The County veterans service office apparently does not work with the Veteran hating “Home Team” either as no homeless Veterans were ever moved into the motel the County bought (formerly the Coach N’ Four) then sold even though Army veteran Mike Madonna has been homeless on the streets of Nevada City for over 15 years now.
What Madonna said to me when I pointed the officer out to him today was “that’s our Veterans service officer? I’ve never met him”.
What do we pay this officer for? I bet his salary would help a lot of local homeless veterans.
That being said, I still have to ask why the county transported known illegal drug users and violent alcoholics to the Red Cross shelter and just dropped them off.
This may sound cynical but I believe everything turned out just like some at the county had planned.