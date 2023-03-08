At first the Red Cross set everything up at the Veterans Building in Grass Valley without proper assistance from the county. Then after, there was drug use and wanton drinking of alcoholic beverages by people known to the county as criminals. The County Veterans Service Officer was brought in as “Shelter Manager”.

The first thing the County Veterans Service Officer did was order everyone out at about 4 p.m. for one and a half hours to walk around in the slushy snow. Coincidentally, the county waited until the busses had stopped running. But don’t worry it didn’t rain, then hail, then snow on us until the last thirty minutes or so. And it was above freezing when we were forced out.

Pastor Paul Jerry Carner

Nevada City