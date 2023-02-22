I live in town in Grass Valley, not far from Empire Mine State Park. For the 20 years I’ve lived in this house, I’ve walked there four days a week. Anyone who uses the park is familiar with the Magenta Drain. It serves to filter out the heavy metals that accumulated in the mine water. An expenditure of over $2 million dollars created a natural filtration system that removes 60-70% of the metals out of the water.

The process to clean up that site has been a long and winding one. Newmont, the previous mine owners didn’t want to pay for the underground cleanup. A lawsuit ensued in July of 2012; the State of California sued Newmont Mining to reimburse the State for the $36 million dollars it already spent remediating the toxic waste. The suit included all future responsibility for the cleanup. Newmont ended up settling with California State Parks for $15 million and the cost of ongoing and future costs for cleanup. The ordeal and expense of toxic mine waste cleanup even prompted talk from a couple of state legislators to suggest selling the 850-acre State Historic Park.

Patricia Sharp

Grass Valley