We are fortunate that during the unstable economic period that a viable project to reopen the Idaho-Maryland Mine has been proposed by Rise Gold. The project will diversify and reinvigorate our local economy that has become stagnant as a result of COVID-19, reliance on an unreliable economic engine, tourism, that is dependent on availability and abundance of disposable income for travel.
For those that are unaware, the project has been studied three times in the last 30 years, by Emperor Gold (1993), Emgold (2005-2009), and Rise Gold (2022- 2023). The Idaho-Maryland Mine, its history, potential impacts, and mitigation measures to reduce potential impacts to less than significant impacts are well known. Also well know are the tactics of Not in My Back Yard (NIMBY) groups that now are affiliated with Community Environmental Advocates (CEA), one of which is the former Citizens Looking at Impacts of Mining (CLAIM-GV) for whom a co-founder was Ms. Heidi Hall, a County Supervisor. Ms. Hall went on record during the Emgold DEIR public meeting as being against the proposed re opening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project.
There are two other well-known NIMBY groups that have openly opposed the project, South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) and the Sierra Fund formerly led, respectively, by Caleb Dardick, currently the Nevada County Assistant CEO, and Elizabeth Martin. Is there any question as to why The Union has had and published so many letters and articles opposing the proposed project!
It is curious that individuals and representatives of organizations that opposed the Emgold 2005-2009 project, have become embedded with local government agencies. Could that be the reason the County staff report has proposed two paths for the Planning Commission to consider on May 10, 2023, one denying the project and the other approving it?
In accordance with the 1975 California Surface Mining and Reclamation Act (SMARA) that Significant Mineral Deposits (i.e., those associated with the project) the County has the obligation to comply General Plan Goal 17.1 which states: “Recognize and protect valuable mineral resources for current and future generations in a manner that does not create land use conflicts.”
Could it be that the County recognizes that since it has allowed land use — residential developments adjacent to the Brunswick project sites that have created land use conflicts associated with the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland mine?
The County Plan Objective 17.1 states: “Protect valuable mineral deposits from intrusion by incompatible land uses that will impede or preclude mineral extraction or processing. Promote the proper management of all mineral resource activities in the County and minimize the impact of extraction and processing on neighboring activities and the environment in general.”
Could it be that the City of Grass Valley recognizes that it has allowed residential and mixed-use developments proximate to the historic Idaho- Maryland mine (i.e., the Loma Rica Ranch and Whispering Pines business park) that have created land use conflicts associated with reopening the Idaho-Maryland mine?
The City of Grass Valley Mineral Management Element (ratified by the State Mining and Geology Board states its goals are to:
“1. To protect where feasible valuable mineral deposits from intrusion by incompatible land uses that will impede or preclude mineral extraction or processing.
2. To promote the proper management of all mineral resource activities in the city and to minimize the impact of extraction and processing on neighboring activities and the environment.
3. To work cooperatively with Nevada County and other agencies to coordinate mining and reclamation activities that affect or impact the city within and near the city planning area.”
To facilitate the implementation of the goals cited above, the City establishes a Mining and Reclamation Combining Zone (MRCZ) that allows for mineral development for the project’s Brunswick and Idaho Maryland sites. It is curious that the City has documented opposition to the project.
It is important to acknowledge that reviving and stabilizing the County’s economy will be linked to reestablishing the mining industry with the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine. Recognizing the project is consistent with the County and City General Plan policies and that the potential significant impacts (i.e., construction noise, traffic, aesthetics) are mitigable, the time is right to rise to the occasion and say “Yes – Mine.”
Pat N McCoy, Grass Valley