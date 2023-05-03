We are fortunate that during the unstable economic period that a viable project to reopen the Idaho-Maryland Mine has been proposed by Rise Gold. The project will diversify and reinvigorate our local economy that has become stagnant as a result of COVID-19, reliance on an unreliable economic engine, tourism, that is dependent on availability and abundance of disposable income for travel.

For those that are unaware, the project has been studied three times in the last 30 years, by Emperor Gold (1993), Emgold (2005-2009), and Rise Gold (2022- 2023). The Idaho-Maryland Mine, its history, potential impacts, and mitigation measures to reduce potential impacts to less than significant impacts are well known. Also well know are the tactics of Not in My Back Yard (NIMBY) groups that now are affiliated with Community Environmental Advocates (CEA), one of which is the former Citizens Looking at Impacts of Mining (CLAIM-GV) for whom a co-founder was Ms. Heidi Hall, a County Supervisor. Ms. Hall went on record during the Emgold DEIR public meeting as being against the proposed re opening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project.

Pat N McCoy, Grass Valley