I’m horrified by the blatant disregard for adhering to basic ethics requirements shown by Kevin Kiley and the new MAGA House leadership. For all their talk of draining the swamp, their actions have been swampy in the extreme: gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics, creating sham committees to undermine investigations into the January 6 insurrection, and using their very first vote to make it easier for the ultra-rich to cheat on their taxes. Kevin McCarthy even became speaker thanks to secret back-room deals, handing inordinate power to the worst people in Congress, like Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, in exchange for their support. With their actions, they’ve shown us that their first and only priority is their own power, not helping regular Americans or strengthening our country.
Pat Ferguson