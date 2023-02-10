February and its special holiday, Valentine’s Day, is the perfect occasion to look back on another holiday. This is written with appreciation and great affection for all the people who helped with Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society’s history laden Donation Day Parade!
An important mission of involving children in this event began over a century ago as a way to help the less fortunate and teach the importance of sharing with others.
The families and mine workers experienced not only hardships of the times but also those particular to laboring in the mines.
In times of extraordinary need, merchants generously donated basic food items, fabric for clothing and day to day necessities while doctors donated their expertise and school children simply shared a potato and a stick of wood for cooking it on the fire. Bags full of each were loaded onto horse drawn wagons and delivered to those in need.
The lessons of charity are no less important today. This was a milestone year as we handed over the increasing safety concerns and organizational needs of the parade to the City of Grass Valley, led by Tim Kiser, its Public Works crew including Zac Quentemeyer and Taylor Day, Grass Valley Police Department’s Sgt. Clint Bates and the Chamber of Commerce.
Help from members of The Native Sons of the GoldenWest, 49er Rotary Breakfast Club of Nevada City, IFM and the Probation Department was invaluable. We are fortunate to have members of Nevada Union High School FFA to help with the set up and boxing of the donations along the parade route. We also rely on the members’ husbands to lend a hand and often a truck.
Local members of the military color guard marched at the head of the parade. Town Crier, Paul Haas rang his bell and led us in a Cornish cheer. As tradition dictates, Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society members, with their own potatoes and sticks of wood, followed the wee banner carrying children.
What fun to see over 1500 students, their teachers and parents from GV Charter, Bell Hill Academy, Scotten School, Mount St. Mary’s, Lyman Gilmore MiddleSchool and Deer Creek marching wide eyed and excited to be in a holiday parade, each carrying their can of food to donate!
Union Hill and Alta Sierra students also contributed canned goods. The support and generosity of locals on the sidewalks added to the holiday spirit.