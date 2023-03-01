I am so proud of our President Joe Biden. Some think him too old, but he has shown that with age (30+ years in government) comes wisdom and experience. His recent trip to Ukraine showed us all what a true statesman he is. He realizes we must support the Ukrainian people’s fight for freedom, democracy and international law (they have a right to defend their country against unprovoked aggression by Russia). Putin has made it abundantly clear he envisions a return to the USSR that includes not only Ukraine but the other Balkan states. Biden has also greatly strengthened NATO relationships and rallied practically the whole world to support Ukraine. Bravo!
His State of the Union speech showed us all what remarkable things his administration has done in 2 short years. He has created over 12 million jobs, kept the unemployment at about 3.5% ( the lowest in 50+years), started a renewal of our manufacturing base, is investing in rebuilding our infrastructure and tackling the biggest threat to the future of our planet with the biggest investment in climate change ever. Biden economics – building our economy from the bottom up — is working, vs Republican tax cuts for the rich and their silly “trickle down” idea which has never worked and never will. Thank you Biden.