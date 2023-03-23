Many of you have reached out to my office to express your thoughts on Assembly Bill 742, legislation which would prohibit our law enforcement from using K-9 police dogs for arrests and crowd control.
K-9 police dogs are vital to ensure the safety and well-being of our peace officers who leave their loved ones every day to protect and serve all of our families and communities. They are an invaluable, less-lethal asset used by police agencies across the country.
This week, AB 742 will be put up for a vote in the Public Safety Committee to decide whether it will be moving one step closer to becoming law.
If you also support law enforcement using K-9 dogs to make arrests, help stop this legislation by calling the Assembly Public Safety Committee at (916) 319-3744, and tell them you OPPOSE banning police dogs from helping our law enforcement officers.
The Public Safety Committee convened Tuesday, March 21st at 9:00 a.m. You Please do not hesitate to reach out to my office with any questions.
Assemblywoman Megan Dahle