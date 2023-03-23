Many of you have reached out to my office to express your thoughts on Assembly Bill 742, legislation which would prohibit our law enforcement from using K-9 police dogs for arrests and crowd control.

K-9 police dogs are vital to ensure the safety and well-being of our peace officers who leave their loved ones every day to protect and serve all of our families and communities. They are an invaluable, less-lethal asset used by police agencies across the country.