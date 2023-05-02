May 2, 1948 — May 2, 2023
May 2, 2023 marks a special milestone for us, the completion of three quarters of a century of our wonderful marriage. An event that started with our honeymoon at the National Hotel in Nevada City. We feel so grateful to not only reach this event but to be more blessed to have such a loving and helpful family. There is nothing in life more important than family. Recent medical issues for each of us have underscored that importance. Without them I do not know how we would have survived. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts to our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.