Record drought and wildfires, and a winter of a dozen atmospheric rivers in California make it clear that we have a climate crisis impacting California, our beloved communities of Grass Valley and Nevada City, and beyond.

Earth Justice Ministries’ mission statement includes the following: “We connect faith to actions that bring hope for the earth, the human family, and the community of life to further the cause of peace, justice and healing of the earth.” We feel it is Earth Justice Ministries’ responsibility to protect our community and combat climate change, among other things.

Marion Blair, Earth Justice Ministries