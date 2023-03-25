Hypocrisy and autocracy
I was stirred by Mel Gurtov’s comments in “Other Voices” on March 2 because several years ago I learned that I had Jewish ancestors and was most proud. Not so much now.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Hypocrisy and autocracy
I was stirred by Mel Gurtov’s comments in “Other Voices” on March 2 because several years ago I learned that I had Jewish ancestors and was most proud. Not so much now.
Judaism is a culture as much as it is a religion, based on doing good deeds, honesty and compassion. I do not understand how that, in Israel today, Judaism has been poisoned by the infection of autocracy. How can people who have suffered from discrimination their entire existence, culminating in the horror of the Holocaust, practice discrimination against another group of people ?
How far will Prime Minister Netanyahu go in his need to have total power ? Today it is the legal system. Will Palestine become the next Ukraine ? In a New York Times article on May 18, 2021, Daniel Leonhardt wrote “Netanyahu and his allies believe that they can reduce the chances of a future Palestinian state by displacing Palestinians and expanding Jewish settlements. It’s a version of imperialism.”
And this repressive thinking is only too close to us. Look at the similarities between the Prime Minister and his friend, Donald Trump. They are both guided by the need for “retribution”, which is a prime authoritarian trait. And our country is leaning into that abyss as exemplified by Texas and Georgia.
The remainder of my ancestry is Scots-Irish, so I know about wars, imperialism and that peace can be negotiated if politicians remember that peace is more important than egos. In a war, the losses are too great for both sides.
Margaret Munson
Penn Valley
Halstead’s editorial was irresponsible
Don McCormick beat me to it in responding to the irresponsible guest editorial of Pauli Halstead (Ideas & Opinions, pg. A4, 3/22).It’s sad to see that the Union editorial staff apparently does not make an effort to vet statements of “fact” made by guest writers. In light of the dilemma that Fox News is facing for airing known falsehoods, I would think that journalism outlets would be more discerning about distinguishing fact vs. opinion and requiring verification of facts used by guest editorial writers. Guest writers should be treated with the same editorial scrutiny and oversight as a staff journalist.
Carol Galic
Nevada City
Editor’s note: Halstead is a member of the community who offers submissions to the Ideas & Opinions page on different subject matters. Members of the community are encouraged to contact us with any of their ideas & opinions as well.
Live scanner feed here: