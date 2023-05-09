Pause a moment and visualize the Idaho-Maryland mine in full operation: what does that look like?
There's no debate about certain facts: there will be negative consequences in water quality and quantity, in air quality, in traffic, roadway wear and tear, noise levels and toxic waste. These will go on 24/7 for 80 years.
Mitigation is the trade-off: we'll do 'this' good thing to offset 'that' bad thing. The bad thing doesn't go away. Mitigation is a pipe-dream on paper: rarely 100% effective or even doable, expensive, not guaranteed, rarely inspected, rarely enforced. The one thing you can count on with 100% certainty is sooner or later there will be human error. We can only hope no lives will be lost, people will still want to live and vacation here, raise their children and retire here, enjoy our rich, unique cultural life.
It's not just any one impact, mitigated or unmitigated, it's the number of impacts and the accumulated risk. These are not unknown risks, they are known, documented risks throughout the history of mining. We are too often promised new technology will protect us, yet we still have mining accidents, oil spills, tanker leaks, toxic drinking water, unmet promises of cleanup that linger unfulfilled for decades.
The risks are unacceptable. There are better alternatives for ensuring the vitality of our community and attracting new businesses. A mine in the middle of town is a ruinous concept in and of itself.
Margaret Burks, Nevada City